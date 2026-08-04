Updated weather models dropped Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga from the snowfall outlook for next week

Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis confirmed the dramatic shift after earlier forecasts hinted at snow across all nine provinces

A significant cold outbreak is still expected, with heavy snowfall likely over the Drakensberg and Lesotho

Some parts of South Africa will experience snow. Image: @Vera Livchak

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng residents who had been counting down to a rare snow event may need to put away their excitement for now. Updated weather forecasts have removed the province from the snowfall outlook for next week, dashing hopes that had been building across social media.

Earlier this week, long-range weather models suggested a powerful cut-off low-pressure system could bring snow to all nine South African provinces between Sunday 9 August and Tuesday 11 August. The forecast spread rapidly online, with Gauteng residents particularly excited given how rarely snow falls in the province.

Updated forecasts shift the picture

Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis has since confirmed that the latest data tells a very different story. She said:

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"The forecast has already changed. There is no longer any snow forecast for Mpumalanga, Limpopo or Gauteng."

The earlier buzz was partly driven by maps published by Snow News, which indicated that the cut-off low could produce a multi-day snowfall event across South Africa and Lesotho. Snow News did caution at the time that the maps were indicative only and subject to revision as new data came in.

Cold front still on the way

While snow in Gauteng looks increasingly unlikely, forecasters say a significant cold outbreak is still on track. The developing system is expected to bring widespread rain, a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy snowfall over higher-lying regions, particularly the Drakensberg and Lesotho.

Meteorologists typically gain greater confidence in snowfall predictions only a few days before an event, when weather models begin to align on the track and intensity of a system. More refined forecasts are expected later this week.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the shifting snow outlook

South Africans had plenty to say on the page about the forecast and snow memories of their own:

Cheryl Delate shared:

"Yes. It snowed in August, when my son was born, 45 yrs ago."

Riaan Henning said:

"Let it snow, can't have just cold must get the beauty of the snow as well."

Lucie Labuschagne wrote:

"It snowed heavily on the East Rand on 10/6/2023 everything changed to white."

Rina van Antwerp recalled:

"It snowed in Johannesburg in September 1981. Will never forget this."

Mmabatho Mohajane was less enthusiastic:

"Who wants cold weather. We want the cold gone."

Muhleza Dadewabo added:

"No thank you... I'm looking forward to those beautiful heatwaves in summer... I can't stand the cold and don't understand people who love snow."

Raquel Stevens offered her own theory:

"Too much silver iodine in the sky will create snow."

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Source: Briefly News