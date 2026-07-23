South African Weather Service Minimum Temperature Forecast for 23 July 2026
- The South African Weather Service issued its minimum temperature forecast for 23 July 2026 at 15:00 SAST
- The forecast covers expected overnight and early morning low temperatures across South Africa
- This comes at a time when many are experiencing weird weather, with some saying it's too warm for winter
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The South African Weather Service released its minimum temperature forecast for Wednesday, 23 July 2026, issued at 15:00 SAST on Tuesday.
The forecast outlines the lowest temperatures expected across the country overnight into Wednesday morning. South Africans were advised to check the updated outlook, which was scheduled for release at 06:00 SAST on 23 July 2026.
Cold snap conditions across South Africa
Winter conditions in South Africa typically bring freezing overnight lows, particularly in inland areas such as the Highveld, the Karoo and the Drakensberg foothills. The South African Weather Service routinely issues twice-daily updates during cold fronts and winter weather events to keep the public informed.
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Residents in affected areas are encouraged to take precautions against the cold, including protecting water pipes, checking on elderly neighbours and ensuring adequate shelter for livestock.
Stay updated with the latest forecast
The report from the South African Weather Service updates its forecasts twice daily during periods of significant weather. The next scheduled update following the 15:00 SAST bulletin was set for 06:00 SAST on 23 July 2026.
South Africans can access the latest minimum and maximum temperature forecasts, as well as weather warnings, directly through the South African Weather Service.
See more about the expected temperatures here.
More on SA weather updates
- Briefly News recently reported on Cape Town creator Xolile questioning where the city's winter rain had disappeared to as 2026 stayed unusually warm and dry.
- The Weather Girls warned that El Niño is developing and strengthening fast, with forecasters giving strong odds it becomes a major event by late 2026.
- Mzansi reacted after a stronger cold front brought freezing temperatures and snow warnings across parts of South Africa this past week.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za