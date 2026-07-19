The Weather Girls posted a TikTok video on 15 July 2026 warning that El Niño is developing and strengthening fast

Forecasters now give an 81% chance El Niño becomes a very strong event by late 2026, lasting into 2027

This winter has already turned warmer and drier in parts of the country, an early sign of what’s building

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Illustration showing a magnifying glass placed over a map of equatorial Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature anomalies, made in Paris, France, on July 10, 2026. Image: Joao Luiz Bulcao/Hans Lucas

Source: Getty Images

Popular weather page The Weather Girls posted a TikTok video on 15 July 2026, warning that El Niño is developing and gaining strength. Forecasters now give an 81% chance that it grows into a very strong event by late 2026, and that it could persist into early 2027.

The page explained that record ocean warming is driving the pattern. June 2026 was the second-warmest June ever recorded worldwide, and Western Europe posted its hottest June on record. Ocean temperatures across large stretches of open water also hit record highs during the same month.

Winter already showing early warning signs

The Weather Girls pointed to this winter as early evidence of El Niño’s growing influence. Daytime temperatures across much of the interior have averaged 2 to 3 degrees above normal so far this season. Nighttime temperatures have run even higher, sitting between 2 and 4 degrees above normal in the southeast.

Rainfall has also swung sharply depending on the region. Parts of the normally dry interior have actually seen above normal rainfall over the past few months. The winter rainfall region, including the Western Cape, the west coast and the southern coastline, has stayed drier than usual.

For the rest of July, the page expects below normal rainfall across the country, especially in the southwest. Temperatures are also set to stay one to three degrees above average over the same period. Rain is only expected to return to the southwest once early August begins.

The update drew a wave of reactions from South Africans bracing for what El Niño could bring later this year. One person online admitted feeling very concerned about the lack of rainfall so far this season. Others said this winter never really felt cold, especially at night and in the early mornings.

Watch the update here:

Source: Briefly News