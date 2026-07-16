An Instagram user shared a clip of himself walking 640 metres through a dark tunnel on Cape Town’s Table Mountain

He captioned the post about growth, saying the hardest stretch led to the best reward on the other side

Mzansi reacted with mixed comments, and many said the tunnel is a well known Cape Town landmark

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @becoming.hugo

Source: Instagram

Instagram user becoming.hugo shared a video walking 640 metres through a dark tunnel inside Cape Town’s Table Mountain, and Mzansi quickly reacted. He captioned the post about growth, saying the tunnel gets tougher the deeper you go.

The reward only comes once you push through the hardest part, he wrote in his caption. His clip showed him moving through the tight, dark space toward a distant light. The tunnel forms part of the historic Woodhead Dam system, built in the late 1800s to supply Cape Town with water.

Woodhead Dam sits high on Table Mountain and was one of the first reservoirs built for the growing city. Maintenance tunnels like this one still run through the mountain today. Many hikers know the route well, even though becoming.hugo called it a hidden gem.

Mzansi questions the hidden tunnel claim

Comments flooded in after the post went up online. Several users pointed out that the tunnel is far from a secret spot. One commenter said almost everyone in Cape Town has already been there. Another asked how a tunnel could be hidden if it has clear signage nearby.

Some users focused less on the location and more on the achievement itself. One person said they were shocked he actually walked the full length inside. Others jokingly said they expected a local voice to call out to him along the way. A few asked to join him for a future trip through the tunnel. The mixed reactions showed how familiar the spot is to many Capetonians.

Despite the debate, the clip still pulled in strong engagement from local users. Mzansi often reacts this way when an old landmark gets a fresh spotlight online.

Watch the video below:

More hidden gems

A Cape Town woman revealed a breathtaking waterfall hidden inside Jonkershoek Nature Reserve and left many people on social media stunned.

A West Coast game reserve near Lamberts Bay lets guests sleep inside real rock caves carved into the side of a mountain.

A Cape Town-based content creator took a trip to Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison to grab a meal.

Source: Briefly News