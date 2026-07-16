A Cape Town content creator posted an Instagram video showing hilarious one-star reviews of Table Mountain

The reviews complained about wildlife, wind, and even the mountain’s massive size, drawing big laughs online

South Africans flooded the comments, defending the landmark while laughing at the absurd complaints

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A wide shot of Table Mountain. Image: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town content creator posted an Instagram video showing bizarre one-star reviews left for Table Mountain, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

The creator, known online as Cape Town Foodie Content Creator, captured screenshots of the strange complaints from various visitors. She captioned the post by joking that Table Mountain still gets one-star reviews despite being a natural wonder recognised worldwide.

Reviewers slam natural wonder for odd reasons

One reviewer complained there were no tables anywhere on the mountain, missing the point of its name. Another claimed a seal ruined their entire visit by eating their hair while they admired the view.

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Someone else joked that the strong wind on the mountain tried to steal their personality during the difficult hike up. A different reviewer said three baboons stared at them like they owed the animals money.

One visitor even complained that the mountain was simply too big for their personal liking. Despite giving it just one star, another reviewer still admitted the experience was actually quite nice.

South Africans quickly flooded the comments section after watching the hilarious video online. Many rushed to defend the mountain, questioning why anyone would rate it so poorly in the first place.

Others joked about the sheer audacity of criticising one of Cape Town’s most iconic landmarks. Some pointed out that food is actually sold near the mountain, unlike what the reviews claimed online.

One commenter joked that giving everyone an online voice was clearly a huge mistake. The playful video has continued circulating on social media, amusing both locals and tourists alike.

Table Mountain remains one of the official Seven Natural Wonders of the World despite the funny one-star reviews. The mountain draws thousands of visitors from across the globe every single year.

See the reviews in the video below:

More about Table Mountain

South Africans caught wind of a video showing visitors at Table Mountain and how popular a spot it has become.

A wingsuit base jump on Table Mountain ended in a fatal fall, prompting a large-scale emergency response in a restricted area of the park.

A group of young women danced on Table Mountain, captivating tourists and going viral on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News