A group of young women danced on Table Mountain, captivating tourists and going viral on TikTok

They danced to Bacardi via Sgidongo by Luudadeejay, featuring Kabza De Small and Mac Breezy, which was originally released in August 2025

Several members of the online community took to the comment section in awe as they watched the entertainers on their screens

A group of young women danced on Table Mountain in front of tourists. Images: @zonke.hlalempini

Source: TikTok

Tourists atop Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain got to view more than just the clouds above and the bustling city below when a few young South African women took part in a viral TikTok challenge. The women's confidence and energy left social media users beaming with pride.

TikTok user @zonke.hlalempini took to her account on 28 March 2026 to post herself and her friends dancing to the 2025 song Bacardi via Sgidongo by Luudadeejay, featuring Kabza De Small and Mac Breezy. Since it was uploaded to YouTube on 22 August, the song has garnered over 3.2 million views on the streaming platform.

The tourists watched with joy as the group, one by one, hopped past the camera. @zonke.hlalempini captioned her post:

"Challenge accepted."

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Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Table Mountain dancers amuse internet users

Many members of the online community gathered in the comment section with positivity after watching the viral video that appeared on their For You Pages, with one social media user jokingly stating that the tourists would try the online dance challenge once they return home.

People headed to their keyboards with their thoughts. Image: Roberto Hund / Pexels

Source: UGC

@nandingam enjoyed the clip and remarked:

"I'm smiling from ear to ear. I love this."

@user8748328813311 shared with a laugh:

"The challenge that happened at the right time and in the right place."

An intrigued @the_only_nayz asked the TikTok user:

"What are they thinking? Let’s hear."

After watching the video, @laneyk_68 told the online community:

"The girl with a white top nailed it with that backward killer move."

@selokelasm added with humour:

"The lady in black, she was tempted to join."

@muphu2, who also noticed the woman in the background, shared in the comment section with laughing emojis:

"You were supposed to ask the lady in black to join."

@the__real1 said to the group:

"You have won the challenge, girls."

4 Other stories about Table Mountain

In another article, Briefly News reported that visitors atop Table Mountain faced unexpected delays when a cable car malfunction left hundreds of tourists stranded for hours in cold conditions.

reported that visitors atop Table Mountain faced unexpected delays when a cable car malfunction left hundreds of tourists stranded for hours in cold conditions. A travel guide in Cape Town discovered abandoned houses on the well-known mountain, with some of the buildings missing roofs and windows. South Africans flooded the comments with their theories.

South Africans were fascinated to see a hidden beach found on Table Mountain, Hely-Hutchinson Reservoir. It sparked curiosity and excitement about local hiking among adventure seekers.

Amazed and spooked are some of the words to describe social media users after a man discovered a hidden bunker on the mountain. Some people online even compared what the man had found to a horror movie setting.

Source: Briefly News