DJ Speedsta was recently captured in a viral video, having a staged verbal altercation with a young musician

The DJ/ radio personality was seemingly baited into an argument that led to the men shoving one another, raising questions about what led to their clash

This comes after Speedsta's relationships with several other young musicians soured, leading fans to wonder what could have been the cause

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DJ Speedsta went viral over his fake fighting video. Image: speedstabro

Source: Twitter

DJ Speedsta is slowly becoming known for his apparently endless feuds with young South African musicians.

After recently exchanging words with Blxckie on social media, the DJ/ broadcaster was spotted in a video by ego_xander at A-Reece's birthday party on 28 March 2026, where they were seen engaging in a staged verbal altercation at a nightclub.

The user is seen in the video shoving Speedsta, who turns to warn them with a cheeky "I'm not afraid of you, any of you," while pointing at their face.

ego_xander can be heard shouting, "That's mine," a remark he repeated in the caption, alongside several colourful insults.

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In the comment section, Speedsta assured fans that they were just playing around and that they shouldn't take their video to heart

"Please don’t take this seriously, social media. Me & @ego_xander were just trolling for real!

"Sorry, big guy, I’ll bring you one when you come to Up To Speed shoot!"

The 33-year-old Speedsta recently found himself trending over his rumoured beefs with young rappers. Right before the tension between Bxckie reached a boiling point, K.Keed attempted to bait him in a beef after she refused his invitation to freestyle on his radio show.

As another beef seemingly heats up, social media is divided over whether the veteran DJ is being targeted by the new school or if he is the one instigating the friction.

Watch DJ Speedta's fighting video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Speedsta video

Fans and peers weighed in on Speedsta and the young musician's argument. Read some of the comments below.

badgyalamy2 said:

"He is such a loser."

Lee_Mthi was confused:

"What on earth is happening here?"

LeeTshabalala_ threw shade at DJ Speedsta:

"I need him to stop engaging with kids"

Bradleoy joked:

"Less talking, more fighting, boys."

RoyIAM advised:

"Speedsta should open cases against y'all; you are harassing him now."

Meanwhile, others were quick to point out that the video appeared staged, suggesting the "shoving match" might be a calculated PR stunt to drum up hype for an upcoming collaboration or a new episode of Speedsta’s podcast.

Sceptical fans noted the convenient camera angle and the somewhat performative nature of the dialogue, with some accusing the pair of clout chasing.

Online users weighed in on DJ Speedsta's "fight." Image: speedstabro

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka recalls nearly fighting Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka revealing how he nearly fought Nota Baloyi.

The Podcast and Chill co-host opened up about the years of tension between him and Nota that later ended in a heated standoff.

Source: Briefly News