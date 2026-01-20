Sol Phenduka recently opened up about a heated confrontation with Nota Baloyi that nearly escalated to a physical altercation

During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill , Phenduka admitted that his long-standing tensions with Nota finally reached a boiling point

The revelation follows a surge of public backlash against Nota’s controversial opinions, with many calling out his erratic behaviour both online and in person

Sol Phenduka allegedly nearly fought with Nota Baloy.

Source: Twitter

The Chillers were buzzing after Sol Phenduka broke his silence about a high-tension encounter that nearly turned physical with the ever-controversial Nota Baloyi.

Speaking on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on Monday, 19 January 2026, the co-host detailed a heated confrontation that nearly turned sour after bumping into Nota at their studios.

MacG and Ghost Lady narrated the story and revealed that the standoff happened on a particular day when Nota was standing in for Piano Pulse co-host Thakgi Ledwaba. What Sol described as having a "friendly word" with Nota contrasted with what his co-hosts claim happened.

"Ghost Lady and Dudu were holding you back," exclaimed MacG.

Mac mentioned that the two men exchanged words, with Sol criticising Nota's disruptive behaviour on X (formerly Twitter) and constantly taking jabs at him.

Phenduka revealed that his issues with Nota began long before their heated confrontation, noting that the outspoken critic had "said some foul stuff" about him; however, he chose not to address them.

"I was working at Kaya, and it was going to be a thing. I told him, 'Bro, it's not that I'm scared of you.' The last time I saw him was when DJ Sbu invited me to his podcast, and I couldn't confront him then because I was a guest."

Sol Phenduka says he confronted Nota Baloyi about constantly disrespecting him on social media.

Source: Twitter

What truly ticked Sol off, he reveals, was Nota claiming that he helped him get his job at Kaya FM.

"How did Nota get me that job? Let's call him," Sol demanded. "Nota says he called Sizwe, but how, when I got the Kaya gig co-hosting with Dineo? Sizwe found me on the Breakfast Show."

During their confrontation at their studios, it was revealed that Nota, who claimed to be "smarter than Sol," was even trembling. However, it was said that he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms because he hadn't vaped.

The alleged standoff raised alarms among social media users who have witnessed how Nota's behaviour has gotten on many people's bad side.

Recently, the outspoken critic was called out for bodyshaming singer Thatohatsi, along with Piano Pulse co-host Sfiso Ndlovu, adding to a long string of controversies tied to his name.

Watch Sol Phenduka's story below.

Social media reacts to Sol Phenduka's story

The online community weighed in on Sol Phenduka and Nota Baloyi's confrontation.

Sdumo said:

"You can still see the anger even now, lol."

Tman speculated:

"I doubt it was vape withdrawals. If Nota was vaping, the whole of South Africa would know. I wonder why he was shaking. Maybe he was scared."

circuit_sage posted:

"Nota has a tendency to make up facts."

Chris added:

"Nota likes being under people's skin, and therefore people like Sol, Black Coffee, etc, should learn to ignore him for all it's worth!"

Jaws Bhengu admired Sol Phenduka:

"Big ups to Sol saying he didn't want to hit Nota. Other people would lie about that."

