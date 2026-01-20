DJ Maphorisa and Nota Baloyi engaged in a heated back-and-forth on social media recently, with one showing tough love, while the other doing the opposite

This came after DJ Maphorisa questioned Nota over his royalties for Ngud , a song by Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest

In his rant, Phori called Nota a failed record label owner who has burned bridges between him and artists he has worked with in Mzansi

DJ Maphorisa hit back at Nota Baloyi after questioning his royalties for 'Ngud'.

Source: Instagram

The drama between DJ Maphorisa and Nota Baloyi seems to be heating up. The amapiano muso first demanded his royalties from Nota, who is a former music executive.

Now, insults have been flying around, with Phori poking fun at Nota's "has-been" status and how he failed at growing his music empire.

What ruffled Maphorisa's feathers was Nota giving him unsolicited advice and encouraging him not to give up in the music game. He also claimed to have been the one who put him in the music industry.

"Don’t drop the ball, champ. Eye on the prize. Keep the main thing the main, who wants you to win more than me? Nobody, not by a long shot. I put you on game, never forget that! @DjMaphorisa."

DJ Maphorisa comes at Nota guns blazing

It all started on Sunday, 18 January 2026, when DJ Maphorisa asked Nota about his royalties for the hit song, Ngud.

“Are you gonna pay me my royalties, yoh. I have been waiting 10 years,” he wrote.

DJ Maphorisa demanded his royalties money from Nota Baloyi.

Source: Getty Images

Nota gave a shady response, despite saying he was supportive of Maphorisa. He explained to Phori why he was not paid royalties. But, it seems as though Phori has animosity against Nota, and so he dragged him for filth.

"Start to do things. Be a doer more than a talker, make money, bro. You failed way too much. You had a record label, and you flopped. You don't have a relationship anymore with people/artists that means no net worth. You had a deal with orchards, you failed. Why should I take your advice?" he asked.

"You crossed the line when you said I must stop supporting local gigs. South Africa outlets and promoters don't have money, bro, you forgot that I am a support system. Just spoke to Sha, and he says you guys got money from Ngud, but anyway, you can keep it, Mr Label Owner.

Phori then bragged about performing on global stages and thriving alongside other Amapiano artists.

"I’m doing well internationally, we just sold out a Stadium what more do I want? Stop pushing the narrative that we are Sony Artists and that we are under distribution. Bro, stop it with this, get your life together."

Check out the post from Phori below:

When DJ Maphorisa came for Kwesta over Ngud

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa called out rapper Kwesta during an Instagram Live session in 2021.

Phori slammed Kwesta after a deal between them went sideways. Now, his focus has landed on Nota.

