Award-winning musician Dr Malinga took part in the viral TikTok dance challenge, which is called the Zep dance challenge

The dancer had the help of his daughter, who outshone him with her dancing skills, as people poked fun at Malinga

Dr Malinga recently hinted at having baby number seven with his wife, after he spoke about expanding his tribe

Dr Malinga took part in the viral Zep Challenge with his daughter. Image: Drmalinga

A little too late to the party? Dr Malinga gave his own flair to the viral TikTok dance challenge, and he brought on someone close to him.

Taking to social media, the Akulaleki hitmaker danced to the hit amapiano song, Zep, which received its own dance challenge, and it went viral.

How Dr Malinga did the Zep Challenge

On TikTok, the dancer and musician did the dance with his daughter, who nailed it. The dance routine involves a very sophisticated set of moves, and then the ultimate move at the end.

Malinga's daughter killed it, whereas he spiced it up a little with his signature kick.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi reacts to Malinga dancing with his daughter:

Mmasentle Kobele said:

"Your father made us kick people at groove when we were young. We jumped like springboks."

J.D-1314182131_LZLL shared:

"The kick is always in standby mode."

hi.its.mvelo shared:

"How does his leg go that high in a JEAN."

@Hellen said:

"No one will ever make me hate Dr Malinga.'

yanelesihlola laughed:

"Dancing in capital letters."

JaJa joked:

"The kick wasnt reaching its full potential. Restricted by the jeans."

K❤️ asked:

"Why is he dancing in capital letters."

DeenickJ praised:

"We love present fathers, this was a breath of fresh air to watch."

Just recently, on Thursday, 22 January 2026, the star excitedly announced on his Facebook page that he and his wife were expecting baby number seven.

He gained the hearts of many people when he opened up about his financial troubles online. After his assets were repossessed, Malinga went on Podcast and Chill to reveal that SARS demanded R2 million from him.

“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask can you help and they never did.”

Dr Malinga posts throwback photo with AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA music star Dr Malinga has posted a throwback photo of himself alongside the late rapper AKA to mark the arrival of 2026.

The image ignited a wave of mixed reactions from netizens, who wondered why he chose AKA for his New Year's greeting on January 1. Followers filled the comments with questions about the meaning behind the tribute, mixing nostalgia for the fallen icon with curiosity over the timing.

"Happy New Year 2026," he captioned the old post. Mzansi was not impressed by this, so they dragged him for filth.

