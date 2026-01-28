South African slaine rapper AKA was remembered on his heavenly 38th birthday, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026

His social media team posted a video in memory of his legacy on his Instagram page to honour him on his special day

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the honorary post

It is a gloomy day today for Mzansi, as we remember our very own multi-award-winning rapper who was brutally murdered during a drive-by shooting that took place in February 2023, in Durban. The slain star was remembered on his special day.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the star's social media and management team shared an honorary post for his fans and followers on his Instagram page, as he would've turned 38 this year, had he not been killed three years ago.

In the post, they shared a touching video of AKA and paired it with a sweet heavenly birthday message, which reads:

"Today, the nation pauses to honour a son of the soil who carried South Africa with him wherever he went. Kiernan’s voice gave us confidence, his music gave us identity, and his legacy continues to inspire generations. Though he may be absent in body, his presence lives on in every lyric, every memory, every dream he helped shape. 38 in spirit. Infinite in legacy. Long live Supa Mega Live Long ♾️ #AKATurns38."

See the post below:

Netizens share their tributes

Shortly after the post of remembering AKA was shared on social media, many netizens also couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

DJ Tira wrote:

"Long Live Supa Mega!!! The Best to Ever do it."

Media personality Nandi Madida said:

"Long Live Supa Mega! Forever and ever."

courtz_vee commented:

"This still hits me so hard. Really still can't believe it. Happy heavenly birthday AKA."

xoxo_seanne mentioned:

"Happy heavenly birthday King. In our memories and on our playlists forever!"

snowy_maguy stated:

"SupaMega, King Doro, Bhova himself🙌❤️ Happy heavenly Birthday to the greatest."

Lynn Forbes remembers her son

In January 2026, the mother of the late AKA, Lynn Forbes, took to social media to remember him. In her Instagram post, Lynn spoke fondly of her late son, sharing with the Megacy some of their sweet family traditions, which included Kairo Forbes.

Lynn posted a throwback video from their lunch dates and how they would often exchange laughs.

"Kiernan, Kairo and I had this thing called Forbes Fun Fridays, where we did unplanned, random things together, when possible, on the Fridays when Kairo came to stay with Kiernan for the week, and I would move in for the week to help him take care of Kairo. Those were special times. We would be silly, do normal family stuff and laugh so much, and sometimes we won’t agree."

