DJ Chymamusique has defended his past comments about social media couple Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe

Peeps unearthed his previous tweet where he spoke negatively about Bash, should he and Ntando break up

Chymamusique has offered Athini free counselling and access to his men's camp programme following a viral video

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Chymamusique previously commented on Ntandokazi Mzamo’s ex-fiancé, Athini Bashe. Image: Djchymamusique, Ntandokazi_m

Source: Instagram

The internet never forgets! South African musician DJ Chymamusique tried to do the noble thing of reaching out to help social media star Athini Bashe.

However, his sincerity was quickly questioned after a user unearthed an old X post where he spoke negatively of Bash.

What Chymamusique said about Bash

After a viral video posted by AdvoBarryRoux on 20 January 2026, which showed Bash crying on the side of the road in Bryanston, Chyma expressed worry over his mental state.

The clip was captioned: "Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, was seen earlier today in Bryanston. He parked along the road and started crying, even taking off his t-shirt. Later, an ambulance arrived to take him, and the paramedics drove his vehicle."

Following the video, the muso extended an invitation to Bash to attend his conference dedicated to men and also pay for his therapy sessions.

"If anyone knows BASH personally, please connect us with him. We would like to offer him tickets to ECUE MEN'S CAMP 5.0 and fully paid therapy to help him recover."

However, a user pulled a 'This you?' on the star, and unearthed an old tweet about how Bash would likely end up in Weskoppies should the relationship end. When asked about this, he sarcastically said he was able to spot the danger earlier on.

"Previously, I saw the danger ahead, and now that he’s in danger, I’m offering a shoulder to cry on."

Mzansi could not help but laugh at Chyma's post:

@kundi_strategy stated:

"The downside of fame is that when things go wrong, it’s all public."

@Amahashi_ reacted:

"He’ll be fine, it’s just a breakup."

@SizzleThobile asked:

"Did these two break up for real, or was it a joke?? I am really confused manje."

@MGoodnessr tipped his hat to Chyma:

"And honestly, I feel like instead of saying 'I saw it coming', he is choosing to help another brother out. RESPECT."

@Tebogo_M21 asked:

"Please help him, plus the pressure of social media, might be too much for him."

@Cathy_blessings said:

"He really needs help, shem. Stress sa mjolo is worse than sa unemployment. Please help him."

@ShongweSbu exclaimed:

"WaRra is doing the Lord's work, saving a brother!"

Old clip of Ntando and Bash goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, footage showing Ntandokazi Mzamo before she dated Athini "Bash" Bashe

The footage emerged as speculation grew about why Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash ended their engagement shortly after getting engaged

Social media users were split between defending Ntandokazi Mzamo and criticising the narrative surrounding financial dependency

Source: Briefly News