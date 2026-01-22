South African musician DJ Chymamusique has offered to help Athini Bashe with free therapy and gain free access to his men's camp

This is in a bid to help the social media star recover from his dramatic breakup with ex-fiance Ntandokazi Mzamo

A viral clip of Athini Bashe crying on the side of the road opened room for speculation among online users

DJ Chymamusique wants to help Ntandokazi Mzamo’s ex-fiancé, Athini Bashe, after their break-up. Image: Chymamusique, Ntandokazi_mm

The breakup of the social media couple Ntando Bash, real names Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe, is still a hot topic.

Even muso DJ Chymamusique has chimed in, but he did not give his opinion, rather a helping hand.

Why Chymamusique wants to help Bash

Speculations heightened when X user AdvoBarryRoux posted a clip on 20 January 2026, which was taken by a motorist who filmed Bash on the side of the road in Bryanston, allegedly crying without a shirt on.

The clip was captioned: "Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, was seen earlier today in Bryanston. He parked along the road and started crying, even taking off his t-shirt. Later, an ambulance arrived to take him, and the paramedics drove his vehicle."

This raised questions about his mental state and what was the root cause of his and Ntandokazi's sudden breakup.

The reason for Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe's break up is still speculative. Image: Ntandokazi_mm

Now, musician Chymamusique has taken to social media to offer his services to Bash, free of charge. He holds an annual men's event called Ecue Men's Camp, and he has extended an invitation to Bash following the footage and online outrage.

On X on Thursday, 22 January, the star wrote:

"If anyone knows BASH personally, please connect us with him. We would like to offer him tickets to ECUE MEN'S CAMP 5.0 and fully paid therapy to help him recover."

Mzansi responds to Chyma's offer

Below are some of the mixed reactions from online users:

@ReezaySA laughed:

"She will say sorry, and he will go back to her."

@teffo_ME claimed:

"Those people are still together, why are you believing rumours, they are just acting for content."

@Mamhayise123 replied:

"I wish I stopped taking a video. The man was in pain and helpless."

@AsaManoo stated:

"I know Bash is doing fine. People need to stop spewing whatever comes into their heads just to pass the day, and chase likes."

@TULBA5120 stated:

"I’ll DM you his number, but the guy is okay, bro. Don’t fall for all this nonsense on the internet. Danko."

@smithOXYL said:

"He will recover; he definitely needs men’s camp."

Peeps speculate Ntandokazi Mzamo has moved on

In a previous report from Briefly News, a photo of Ntandokazi Mzamo and her alleged new partner went viral online.

Just days after announcing her split from her fiancé, Athini Bashe, the content creator allegedly moved on and found someone else, and fans could not hide their outrage. Social media users accused Mzamo of cheating, while others claimed that the unknown man had always been around, even during her relationship with Bash.

