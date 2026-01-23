Club DJ and media personality Sol Phenduka has commented on a viral video of actor Luthuli Dlamini on social media

Dlamini made headlines this week when a clip of him roaming the streets was shared online

South Africans and fans of the former Scandal! actor's reacted to Phenduka's comments on the clip

Sol Phenduka defends actor Luthuli Dlamini. Images: SolPhendukaa

Source: Instagram

Former Kaya FM radio personality Sol Phenduka has reacted to a video of former Generations and Scandal! actor Luthuli Dlamini roaming the streets.

The podcaster recently made waves on social media when he commented on the state of Zimbabwean high schools.

The legendary actor previously made headlines when he returned to Zimbabwe after leaving the country 20 years ago.

The podcaster had social media talking on Thursday, 22 January 2026, when he defended the actor on his X account.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He looks clean and just a regular dude. Why is he being recorded? Fame is annoying; let the man live," said Phenduka.

Social media users respond to Phenduka's post

@StageFrightSA wrote:

"@Solphendukaa, bra yaka, I agree with you 100%. Ene on the other hand, I also understand the human impulse of fans to be mesmerised by celebrities or famous people when they see them in normal everyday life. I guess it’s the same impulse when they see a celebrated musician while performing and immediately take out their phones to record them."

@lifecoachsbu reacted:

"Sometimes I go to the shops in my worn-out t-shirt and shorts. Because angigezanga and making a quick in and out. People will stare, and you can see they think 'uwile', (fallen on hard times). Ey, now we must dress to kill every time we leave the house? Suka."

@Balmain3o wrote:

"Like, bro can't wear normal clothes or go buy a pack of Lays from Shoprite?"

@A_simba98 responded:

"He is not a regular dude, man, stop playing with us. We grew up watching this Man on national TV, in prime-time slots. If he had passed in a BMW, we would still record him for obvious reasons (fame). So, what's wrong with recording him while he's walking?"

@msmonakhisi said:

"Batho ba tla go bhora (people are boring) sometimes. Where is he supposed to live and walk kanti?"

@tsheporama46900 wrote:

"You will find that the man is not even struggling, but he just wants to live a normal life."

@ShoeSnobbie responded:

"Almost like he's not allowed to walk freely and shop at that yellow and red store."

@_Pax17 reacted:

"Eish, people have a compulsive need to record everything."

@sekoati_tsietsi commented:

"Content centered on unnecessary scenes nje, and yes, the pursuit of fame is unhealthy sometimes."

Sol Phenduka responds to 'Scandal!' actor Luthuli Dlamini's video on X. Image: @KhumaloDanica

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to a video of a fan swearing at Young Stunna

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka caused a buzz on social media this week when he responded to a fan swearing at Young Stunna.

A video of an unknown man swearing at Young Stunna had social media buzzing on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Fans of the award-winning artist defended him, while others criticised the Amapiano sensation.

Source: Briefly News