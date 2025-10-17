Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka caused a buzz on social media this week when he responded to a fan swearing at Young Stunna

A video of an unknown man swearing at Young Stunna had social media buzzing on Friday, 17 October 2025

Fans of the award-winning artist defended him, while others criticised the Amapiano sensation

Media personality Sol Phenduka recently commented on a video of an unknown man swearing at musician Young Stunna while he was performing.

The former Kaya FM radio personality was unimpressed with the fan, who swore at the Amapiano artist, who was on stage.

Young Stunna previously received backlash on social media when his bill at a restaurant in Cape Town was shared online.

The podcaster reshared a video on his X account on Friday, 17 October 2025. of a fan swearing at Young Stunna.

"No, man, this is not it," said Phenduka.

Social media comments on the video

@Less57 commented"

"South Africans will test you yerr, let him go to a Shebeshxt show and say that you'll see what maretao means."

@Japheth321 reacted:

"This kid can be very unpleasant to fans. So there you go!"

@ThabisoMat99590 said:

"It's probably retaliation for what he said to that Biri Marung kid."

@tttcvlyn35 wrote:

"But not everyone will love you in this world. You should be able to live with it every day and keep moving."

@mondli_khu12336 wrote:

"People are jealous and angry, family talks about him, why don't you be like him? He is your age, mate."

@ReubenManiac wrote:

"Sol, if you respect people, people will respect you back."



@Uniqkidio said:

"Indaba (the thing is) Stunna is a kid, he should’ve slapped him right on the spot."

@LKMamabolo responded:

'The fact that he said ‘oohhkay’."

@MTDO_THE_GIANT replied:

'Hahahahhahaha, waka (you are lying) Sol, I know you laughed your a*s off "

@hoodcelebrity0 said:

"You insult Cassper with MacG, and now you want to stop others from insulting Stunna because you like him?"

@uncool_mpho repeated what the fan said and wrote:

"Lol maretao warra. O nkwele, maretao."

@MoHappee responded:

'That's envy. People like this hate to see others win."



@AmukelaTsh17186 said:

"He's an attention seeker."

@heevybok wrote:

"By that time, he's tired of listening to Stunna; all he wants is Janisto. I play ekasi (townships) mostly in Tembisa. I can say it's hard being a Deep, Soulful, and Afro House DJ there; if you have no heart, you will be insulted until you see yourself out."

Young Stunna splurges on Mercedes-Benz AMG

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Young Stunna was enjoying the fruits of his labour and recently splurged on a stunning new car, as a testament to his years of hard work.

The Amapiano sensation is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz AMG, and shared pictures of his new ride on social media.

Meanwhile, social media users claimed the car was gifted to him by DJ Maphorisa after Stunna fiercely defended him online.

