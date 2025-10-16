Popular Amapiano star Tebogo Mashego surprised Mzansi this week when he apologised to DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri

A video of Mashego addressing the legendary music producers trended on social media recently

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to comment on the musician's video

'Biri Marung' star Tebogo Mashego says he's sorry for his comments about DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri. Images: Joy_Zelda and TebogoGMashego

Source: Twitter

Popular South African musician Tebogo Mashego, famously known for his hit track Biri Marung, has apologised to DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri.

This comes after Mashego alleged in a viral video that he's owed R23 million by Scorpion Kings.

Mashego also caused a buzz in September 2025, when he shared that he was stuck in Nigeria and asked for donations on social media.

Social media user @TheAudioLab shared a video of Mashego's apology on their X account on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip is captioned: "Tebogo G Mashego apologises to Dj Maphorisa and Dj Karri and he still stands with '2Woshort are byao'."



"Eh, guys, mental breakdown. I have a lot to say, but today I came to apologise. I swore at my big brothers. But, 2Woshort are byao (2 short said so). I apologise for swearing at DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri. I'm only apologising for swearing, but everything else, 2Woshort are byao," says Mashego in the video.

Social media reacts to Mashego's apology

@MissLuu_nje responded:

"He is only apologizing for swearing at them, the rest is true because 2woshot are byao."



@Kei2Rampoporo said:

"After all the speculations about witchcraft, snakes, drugs, having a calling, illuminati, sacrifice, bloodline, ancestors, initiation, etc, he tells ya'll about mental breakdown?"

@KhayelitshaE replied"

"Sorry, but not sorry kind of vibes."

@_kylendawo wrote:

"New haircut, new shirt, no Sprite, the only thing left is to remove the nail polish."



@malume_muzi

I like it when he drinks Sprite. He spills tea.

@Chef_ClemM replied:

"He's not getting bookings now, he wants to apologize."

@mdaracyber responded:

"Bro isn't sorry; he will do it again."

@sam_xgx replied:

"The music is not selling and needs them now."

@TeeTouchza commented:

"His career is over. He's trying his luck, but nobody with a normal brain will work with this boy."



@Anele21525772 said:

"He's sober now. He was clearly on a white substance we can't mention."

@GENEVIE16902842 commented:

"Good luck, bafana, you still have a long way ahead of you."

@FreedomZen17612 wrote:

"We warned that those who hype him for insulting Phori tomorrow won't be there when hunger attacks."

@stheMC_ reacted:

"He thinks Maphorisa will collaborate with him."

@tshidumbi wrote:

"This, sorry, is funny."

@Thvpelo97 said:

"It doesn’t matter. A ye studio a record hit," (He must go to the studio and record a hit).

@Givencape reacted:

"What happened to this child in Nigeria?"

SA drags 'Biri Marung' star Tebogo Mashego for his apology to DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri. Image: TebogoGMashego

Source: Instagram

DJ Karri buys the Biri Marung hitmaker a plane ticket

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist DJ Karri made headlines when he revealed that he was looking for the Biri Marung hitmaker.

The Amapiano musician trended on social media when he asked for donations while he was in Nigeria.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to thank DJ Karri for buying Tebogo Mashego a plane ticket from Nigeria.

Source: Briefly News