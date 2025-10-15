South African DJ Black Coffee went viral following a video of him video calling his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

During one of his recent shows, Black Coffee dedicated the song he was playing to Gonzalez

Fans showed the couple love, and many reacted to Black Coffee's divorce from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Black Coffee gave a shoutout to his bae, Victoria Gonzalez, during his performance. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Oh, to be loved like Victoria Gonzalez! Grammy-winning DJ and musician Black Coffee showed the extent of his love for Gonzalez in a viral video.

In the video, the Drive hitmaker was in the middle of his performance when he took the moment to video call his girlfriend, and dedicate a whole song to her.

Fans were shocked when Victoria revealed that they had been together for five years, meaning they started dating in 2019.

Instagram page, Legend Live Feed, posted the video with the caption, "Black Coffee calls his partner during his set just to dedicate a song to her."

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali have officially concluded their lengthy divorce battle. But it seems as though he is more focused on his new relationship.

Black Coffee has moved on with Victoria Gonzalez, and they have been dating for five years. Image: Realblackcoffee

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee and bae

Below are some of the reactions from social media peeps:

Mamzo116 claimed:

"Fact is, if he didn't have money, she was not going to be with him."

maureenmomo1 reacted:

"After divorce, people meet the love of their lives. Let me be patient."

tapiwa_mlambo stated:

"There is something about this girl. Her aura is giving peaceful. She is the healing type in a relationship."

dat_tumbuka_chick86 alleged:

"They treat black women horribly and be so nice to the others."

pearl.somo mentioned Enhle:

"When you're trying a little too hard to look unbothered. Half of everything!!! I think we all know our good sis ate in court!"

nickycele

"Uyambona umuntu owenzela ukubukwa.(You can tell when a person does these extra things just for attentio.)"

indlovukati_yemhlaba stated:

"Yeah, grootman is deeply in love with Victoria. It's obvious."

zamar_zondo shared:

"He is not too busy you are just not the one for him. One can’t help but love them they too cute."

khotso_dirane joked:

"Bet! I am going to call my girlfriend mid managers meeting."

msithana_sipho said:

"After divorce comes happiness. Love is beautiful. When you share it with someone special."

king_mvubs mentioned:

"You see Black Coffee you are giving me hope in this love thing. Look how happy you are."

Details about Enhle and Coffee's divorce settlement

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Enhle will be smiling all the way to the bank! After Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced that she had officially divorced DJ Black Coffee on Friday, 10 October 2025, information about their settlement was revealed.

According to reports, the DJ was ordered to pay the actress over R60K a month in spousal support and R25 000 for each child in maintenance. The amounts stunned many people who decided to pick sides in the divorce settlement.

City Press wrote on X, saying, "A Johannesburg High Court has ordered a renowned DJ to pay R67,167 per month in spousal maintenance, along with R25,000 per child, and to vacate the matrimonial home while continuing to pay the bond."

