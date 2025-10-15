South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently celebrated her husband, Calven's, birthday in style

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member penned a heartfelt message for her man on social media

Many of her fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section, wishing Calven a happy birthday

One thing about Jojo Robinson is that she will always profess her love for Boo Bear on social media, every chance she gets. The Real Housewives of Durban cast member recently penned a sweet letter to her husband, Calven Robinson.

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, Jojo's man marked another year around the sun, and the reality TV star decided to make it very special by sharing pictures of memories they have created together on her Instagram page and paired them with a heartwarming message.

This happened just under a month they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in style.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the country's Boo bear ( but mostly mine and rocks.. lol). We love you so much daddzie. In my opinion, the best person on earth was born today.. YOU."

See the post below:

Fans wish Jojo Robinson's hubby a happy birthday

Shortly after the reality TV star shared on social media that it was her man's birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo said:

"Happy Birthday Cal🤍🤍Have a wonderful day with your beautiful family."

Singer Londie London wrote:

"Happy Birthday Calven 🎂🥳🎈 The country's Boo Bear @calvenrobinson."

rorisangramorena commented:

"Haha, and indeed he’s our boo bear, because why on earth when I see him I also call him boo bear ❤️ anyways happy birthday to him."

sixties_sass responded:

"Happy birthday, Calvin. Wishing you an awesome day. Celebrate your life with those closest and dearest to you, always."

realeboha_m replied:

"Happy birthday, Sir! May the good Lord continue to bless you abundantly. We need more personalised Jo cars!"

l_webber8884 mentioned:

"Happy birthday. He always looks so happy. You can tell you both are generally so in love. You can’t fake that kind of love."

Jojo showed love to her husband, Calven, on his birthday. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau celebrates her 40th birthday

Jojo's husband isn't the only celebrity who turned a year older on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, as the popular media personality and original slay queen Khanyi Mbau celebrated her 40th birthday on the same day.

The Young, Famous & African reality TV star marked the milestone with a moving letter to herself, reflecting on her journey riddled with scandals and luxury.

"I honour you today in abundance, Khanyisile Mbau. Today, I bow before the vessel. Khanyisile, the body that carried my light, the name that walked through storms, laughter, and silence so that my spirit could learn, burn, and rise," she wrote.

Why Calven went under the knife?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jojo Robinson's husband, Calven Robinson, underwent cosmetic eyebrow lift surgery.

The star gave an update on Calven Robinson's recovery journey by sharing a video of how Calven looked seven days post-surgery. Jojo also explained why he decided to go under the knife.

