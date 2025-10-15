South African sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke recently celebrated Bafana Bafana's big win

The South African national soccer team made it through and qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Mama Joy shared how excited she was that the boys and fans would be going to America next year

Mama Joy Chauke was happy after Bafana Bafana won. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

It has always been obvious that Mama Joy Chauke can never stay quiet when one of our national sports teams wins big during a game. Recently, the sports fanatic couldn't contain her excitement after Bafana Bafana won their match against Rwanda on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the popular sports fan excitedly shared pictures of herself at the stadium where the match took place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, with placards written "Thank You Nigeria," and "Qualified."

After posting those pictures on her X (formerly Twitter) page, she shared her joy that finally the boys qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and are heading to America next year to fight for the title of winning the World Cup.

She captioned them:

"USA we are coming."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Mama Joy celebrating Bafana Bafana's win

Shortly after the popular sports fan shared her excitement after the boys were victorious, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her post. Here's what they had to say below:

@Teeraym said:

"Please explain why we are thanking Nigeria mama Joy."

@Makhetha57060 wrote:

"This is so embarrassing yeeerrrrrr…"

@Mojahi147 commented:

"This time you pay for yourself, akere. Stop being greedy, give others a chance, please."

@PfuriousGP responded:

"Please, your husband must pay for your trip, and your Blesser petty criminals @GaytonMcK and that old fart at @SAFA_net must still account for $10 million. We know the FBI is waiting in the wings now..."

@SassaGrantutd replied:

"Yes, but the South African government is not paying for you again."

@TlotlanoKgosien mentioned:

"They don't give you that much screen time since you were mean to that young supporter, and I love it for you, Judas."

@aey_dear stated:

"They took 3 points from us in a tightly competitive group, but Bafana Bafana still managed to finish first in the group. Guys, Hugo Broos has truly changed our lives."

@RoryPetzer tweeted:

"CHAMPIONS! Pack your bags, apply for your visas. We are going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am in tears here. Thank you, Bafana Bafana. Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you, South Africa. To do this with 3 points deducted is wild. I love us so much."

@GodPenuel mentioned:

"Well done to the boys...This is massive! I don't even watch football, but this Bafana Bafana group has been very impressive."

Mama Joy is happy that Bafana Bafana qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Image: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

