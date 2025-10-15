Multi-award-winning TV personality Bonang Matheba had Mzansi on social media this week when she reacted to Bafana Bafana's win

The South African soccer team beat Rwanda on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, and qualified for the World Cup

South Africans took to Bonang's social media post this week to celebrate Bafana Bafana

Bonang Matheba reacts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification. Image: Bonang

Source: Instagram

TV personality Bonang Matheba is over the moon that Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Matheba recently had social media buzzing when she showed off her makeup-free face online.

The media personality congratulated the South African team on her X account on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

"….Darling, we’re going to America! Well done, boys, @BafanaBafana," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mathemba also suggested that the soccer team should arrive in suits by Mmuso Maxwell, get custom kits by Rich Mnisi x Addidas. She also suggested that they should get graphic tee collections with Bodega Boys, a Bafana McDoclands meal.

South Africans comment on Matheba's post

@Lebo_stunna said:

"Queen B, since we will be landing soon, please give us a brief about the USA."

@sibusiso_ngwale replied:

"Re tsene, we're within."

Beauty queen and media personality @BridgetMasinga commented:

"Bonang said, Don’t p*ss me off, here’s the plan."



@Kayle02810994 wrote:

"@Bonang, queen, please put me in your suitcase next year, I will fit in and be quite the whole way to that country, I promise."

@sim_bells responded:

"Thank you, baby."

@MrSekgalaSir commented:

"Another thing we want to see is all sorts of Bafana Bafana T-shirts in all shapes and sizes on the streets, in all shopping stores. Quality doesn't matter, people must wear the Bafana Bafana merchandise loudly just like it was done for di Bokke."

@monarchsintro replied:

"Bonang, my gyal, my passport has been ready. You’ll let me know when you have the trip details ready‍‍."

@Bongani11126441 said:

"Bajwetse wena (tell them) sweeedy. We are tired of Lecoq Spotify. Playing against France, not in that kit. Their nickname is exactly our kit sponsor. Even Puma would be accepted."

@Cici_ness wrote:

"Ma’am, the minister of sports had a meeting with SHEIN. It’s not looking good."

@Aline_de_Abreu said:

"The problem is Danny Jordaan. Let’s have a look at how those sponsorship deals are set up."

@LorettaGama reacted:

"I second this, we have too much culture and style in this country for Bafana to look this plain and dull. Queen loud this to the point they can't ignore."

Bonang Matheba reacts to Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualification. Images: Bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba stuns with make-up-free look

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented South African media personality Bonang Matheba shared a video showing off her natural face, and wearing minimal to no make-up.

The celebrated TV presenter and businesswoman previously attended the L'Oréal Paris makeup Master Class event.

Matheba's look sent her fans into a frenzy, while some trolls argued that she used strong filters in the video.

Source: Briefly News