South African media personality Bonang Matheba shared a TikTok clip of her bare-faced

In the clip, Bonang Matheba shares how she achieves flawless and even-toned skin

Social media users gushed over her natural looks, with some fans joking about switching their skincare brands

Mzansi gushed over Bonang Matheba's natural beauty when she shared her beauty secrets. Image: Leon Bennett/BET, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Fans said renowned media personality Bonang Matheba looked like a breath of fresh air in a new video, and that she hadn’t aged a day.

The trendsetting Bonang Matheba never ceases to amaze, and this time she left the internet swooning after sharing a video of herself makeup-free. The radio and TV personality, who previously stunned Mzansi by showing off her natural face, left her TikTok followers in awe of her ageless beauty as she shared her skincare routine.

Bonang Matheba shares skincare routine

In a video shared on Wednesday, 9 October 2025, the star, who recently hosted her second L'Oréal Paris makeup MasterClass in Johannesburg for the second year running, let her 523,000 TikTok followers in on her beauty secrets.

In the clip, Bonang shared that she uses L’Oreal Paris products to achieve a beautiful, even skin tone.

“I've begun a brand-new routine with a revitalift tripeptide serum from L'Oréal Paris, and alongside the day cream, I must tell you I love this stuff so, so much. You know why? Because it doesn't leave me feeling sticky at all. You only need a few drops of this hyaluronic acid, tripeptides and vitamin C. That beautiful even skin tone that we all love, right and look at that, no stickiness at all. I love this anti-ageing triple action formula. This stuff is really good,” Bonang said.

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over Bonang Matheba's ageless beauty

In the comments, South Africans gushed over Bonang Matheba’s ageless beauty, while others shared hilarious reactions to her skin care routine.

Here are some of the comments:

Attie Saulo joked:

“My skin thinks this is AI 🥺”

nopeitsnotme asked:

“So manje, we must stop using Nivea? 😭”

ChuluPet gushed:

“Ageing like fine wine BNG😍”

Maverick Huzaifah praised:

“This woman is ridiculously gorgeous. She looks younger without makeup.”

babes claimed:

“I almost didn't recognise her.”

S🤍 gushed:

“Yoooh, she's so beautiful. I knew she was beautiful, but no man, she's naturally beautiful.”

Dumisani Dladla said:

“Bonang is 19 all over again, angeke phela.”

precious said:

“Tswana women are the prettiest shem😍😍😍😍 I bought Nivea luminous because of you😭😭😭now I must buy L'Oréal. yho Bonza!”

Mimos💙 shared:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️🤌🏻your skin is so flawless."

Rakgadi commented:

"This is my first time seeing her without makeup."

Bonang Matheba was praised for her ageless beauty. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

