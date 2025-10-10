Mzansi internet users are having a field day with businesswoman and content creator, Doro Mongy

Social media personality Doro Mongy has sparked hilarious reactions from online users regarding her Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL)

A video posted by Musa Khawula showed Mongy at the Beach in Cape Town, and she was wearing a swimsuit

Doro Mongy showed off her BBL and sparked hilarious reactions. Image: Doromongy_empire

South African social media influencer Doro Mongy has gone viral after showing off her Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL).

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Doro, real name Semakaleng Mathobela, flaunting her body, and it went viral. The former club hostess was vacationing in Cape Town, where she visited the beach, wearing a swimsuit.

The photos she posted on Instagram gained positive reviews; however, the users on X trolled her.

Mzansi reacts to Doro Mongy's BBL

It seems as though Mzansi is over the whole BBL craze. This is what some people had to say about Doro's body:

@asanda_teedow joked:

"We must collect all the 7 Dragon balls, summon Shenron, wish Dr Pert back to life so she can come fix this mess."

@Makgxnagalx responded:

"Clearly, men do like this thing because these women make a living from their physical body, and they keep on going for surgery specifically because it attracts the men who pay money to spend time with them."

@_Kea104 stated:

"She knows it looks ridiculous, hence she wants to cross her legs every second step."

@hlabanematt responded:

"Things are not proportional. Body parts do as they please."

@reaschwarz reacted:

"I don't know, man. A touch-up is needed."

@Melusi_Mokone responded:

"My apologies, but she looks horrible."

@Waylonjunior joked:

"It’s the way she really serves the face while her lower half plays Tetris. Yeah, neh. The BBL era is wild."

@TheeBLCKBARBI reacted:

"This is not cute, ladies. It is actually nasty."

@Pinkdoll_love responded:

"LOL! Not “Cheap ‘N Nasty”. The way the body looks exactly like the store name is crazy. Money can buy a shape but not taste or proportion. She needs a refund and a reality check."

@m_kobene stated:

"Your natural body structure and your legs' thickness must meet BBL halfway."

@Nella_Yoyo stated:

"A BBL needs money. You need to be able to redo if botched. A girl on TikTok recently did her round three, and this is in a space of two years. Also, from what I see, your natural structure plays a big role in how your body will look."

Who is Doro Mongy?

She first came into the spotlight as a club hostess who posted provocative photos on social media. Born and raised in Limpopo, Doro relocated to Johannesburg to kickstart her career.

The socialite has amassed a following of over 304K on Instagram and cleared her feed to start on a clean slate.

Doro Mongy’s BBL sparked a debate online. Image: Doromongy_empire

