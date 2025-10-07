South African singer Nkosazana Daughter started a weight loss regimen, and her Instagram posts just keep getting hotter

The star did a photoshoot where she had two dogs on a leash, and her new figure stole hearts

Many peeps quipped about Nkosazana revealing her age, with some jokingly calling it her soccer age

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: Nkosazanadaughter

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her birthday recently. Many Mzansi peepe were shocked to learn about the singer's age.

The Keneilwe vocalist embarked on a weight loss journey and has been flaunting her figure with her Instagram posts. Her latest one came on her birthday, and she stole hearts.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 7 October, Nkosazana marked her special milestone by showing off two of her figures, while holding two dogs on a leash.

The reactions from people online range from funny to shocked about her age, and some who are genuinely fans of Nkosazana Daughter.

Others noted her weight loss after the singer was constantly dragged online for her outfit choice.

Daughter previously promised peeps that she would continue to lose weight so she could look her best.

@SagewaseSouthAh joked:

"Nkosazana. If somehow you jump from the 25th floor in Paris, rest assure, I will catch you! Happy 25th birthday, GOJASI."

MissLELOMK1 stated:

"Keeping them men on the leash. Yes wena ndodakazi."

@amethyst_mandy gushed:

"One thing about October girlies? They are hot, hot."

@DonaldMakhasane shared:

"We all know those dogs belong to Tbo Touch."

@barometerindex shared:

The girl is a giant, I love it. I can see myself consulting a lawyer to draft me a child conception contract and hold a sit-down with her. I want 2 meter + tall grandchildren that regular people have to jump over hoops just to interact with my bloodline, 25 thousand years from now."

@Poshyea stated:

"Most people nowadays are well fed. So she looks her age. Happy birthday to her."

@Euu_Geee laughed:

"She's holding Sir Trill and Daliwonga."

@6ustard joked:

"I think these entertainers use soccer age on us."

@SimandManzini gushed:

"She’s lost some weight, she looks fire."

@Thubelihle12001 gushed:

"She is so pretty but lacks something, maybe personality, but she is hot."

@shirleyheavens gushed:

"She has done so much for her age."

@KastroSol joked:

"25? Yhoo ladies, don’t get far, please. I was busy calling Nkosana suster at some family gatherings kanti she’s younger than me."

@ReallyUndecided said:

"She's on that Shimza weight loss programme."

@CyanBoujee gushed:

"Happiest birthday keh sisi. This Photoshoot ATE !?"

Nkosazana promises to bring heat

In a previous report from Briefly News, just days ago, Nkosazana Daughter showed off her impressive weight loss progress.

She took the video at Heavyweight Studio, and it was unclear whether Nkosazana was either getting ready for a workout or had just concluded one

Fans wanted to know how she managed to lose so much weight. “Into esengizoyibaba ngoba niyangiphaphela,” she said. This can be translated to read, " The way I am going to be so hot only because you guys are forward."

