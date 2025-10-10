Social media is buzzing with speculation after Khosi Twala teased a boyfriend reveal during her Dubai vacation

The reality TV star shared a kiss with her mystery man in her latest social media post, and had fans going nuts

The online community gushed over the lover girl's photo, curious to know the identity of her new man

Reality TV star Khosi Twala posted a picture of her kissing her boyfriend. Images: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Winner of Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala, is once again topping social media trends, and this time, it's over her steamy relationship.

The reality TV star, who has become a household name in South African entertainment, is enjoying a relaxing vacation in Dubai. She has been giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious stay, including her new man.

On 9 October 2025, the TV star took to her Instagram page and shared photos from her romantic night out with her man. She captioned the post:

"Dinner Dates in DXB"

She wore a stunning red dress that showcased her toned legs, but what had everyone talking was a steamy picture of Khosi and her rumoured boyfriend, nestled in the last slide of her carousel.

The couple shared a kiss while the mysterious gentleman firmly held Khosi's waist. She concealed their faces with her clutch bag, protecting her man's privacy and fueling speculation.

Khosi Twala teased fans by soft-launching her mystery man. Image: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Could this be the same man who popped the question months ago? On 2 June, Khosi announced her engagement and received rave reactions from the online community.

Previously, she was rumoured to be dating actor Lawrence Maleka, after fans spotted similarities in their "date night" photos.

While she has yet to share more details about her relationship, fans went berserk in the comments section over her steamy kiss with her man.

See Khosi Twala's pictures below:

Fans react to Khosi Twala's post

Online users are loving the relationship content, curious to know who Khosi's mysterious boyfriend is. Read some of their comments below:

realesteuphoria reacted:

"Bathong, Mr and Mrs Smith!"

dede_khosi pleaded:

"To be honest, Khosi, I'm tired now. Please show us our brother-in-law."

thandos4497 joked:

"My goodness. She even hid our brother-in-law."

busiswa_nyide1 posted:

"Gradually, everything will come together like a puzzle."

nozipho_mthy_bucsqueen_ndlazi was frustrated:

"I've never been so mad at a clutch bag before."

Fans are curious about Khosi Twala's mystery man. Image: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

simplyivy29 was curious:

"Khosi, when are we going to see him? You're so gorgeous, baby."

luciousluluh posted:

"Khosi, just a little more, please. You and our brother-in-law look great together."

gracecharles3637 laughed:

"Khosi, you always soft-launch like it's nothing."

ntando_luvuno was surprised:

"Haibooo, last slide? Okay, our brother-in-law is caucasian, nazyaaa!"

just_shugah wrote:

"We will get there. From fingers to body, next it's the face."

Source: Briefly News