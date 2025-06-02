Fan-favourite South African reality TV star Khosi Twala is set to walk down the aisle with her mysterious boyfriend

The star surprised South Africans on Monday, 2 June when she announced her engagement on her Instagram page

Fans of the businesswoman and celebrity friends took to Twala's Instagram post to congratulate her

Former Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala who recently stunned Mzansi at the Style Awards has announced her engagement.

The reality TV star who previously made headlines when she received a R100K cheque from her fans is set to get married.

The award-winning influencer and businesswoman announced on her Instagram account on Monday, 2 June that she's getting married.

The reality TV shared photos of herself dressed in a traditional dress and captioned the post with a wedding ring and a cow emoji.

Twala also added the hashtags: "I said yes, Zulu bride, Xhosa bride, traditional weddings and Africans weddings," on her post.

South Africans congratulate the Big Brother Titans winner

Former Skeem Saam actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela replied:

"Congratulations babe."

NthuthuMbalo said:

"Alili nguwo, nguwo, umtshato (wedding). Congratulations, I've never been this proud. I chose well Khosireigns, we are getting married fam siyatshatisa" (we are getting married).

TokologoMaps responded:

"Guys the hashtags? She said yes. Congratulations Makhosazane thanks for confirming. Ya'll can start to thungisa," (make your dresses).

ZukiswaKhumalo replied:

"I did say this dress is going to be fire, and you know what? @bayanda_khathini_ rent was definitely due here."

GcobisaModibedi wrote:

"You'll make a beautiful bride, that outfit suits you very well my darling."

Who is Khosi Twala's man?

The reality TV star Khosi Twala topped Twitter trends in December 2024 when she revealed her mysterious boyfriend's face but didn't reveal his identity.

In the videos shared on social media, the star affectionately and her unidentified man are seen having a blast in Thailand.

The YouTuber has also been previously linked to actor and TV personality Lawrence Maleka and other Big Brother Titans stars.

@luv4evawins reacted to Twala's baecation videos and said:

"The way Khosi detached herself from Big Brother Titans nonsense and never looked back, focused on her brand. See the premium British guy na. I wish her everything good and I hope they end up together as man and wife."

@Cuteanni5

"I love it when women upgrade. Fine boy way fine, tall, and rich. Come from a British citizen. He's like a Yemi with a Khosi face card. Truly khosi you're a woman king."

Khosi Twala allegedly involved in car accident with 2 other Big Brother Titans contestants in Mozambique

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala had allegedly been involved in a car accident days before her birthday.

It is believed the accident happened in Mozambique and included two other Big Brother Titans contestants that she is travelling with.

Khosi's fans rushed to social media to send their well wishes and prayers while waiting for more details.

