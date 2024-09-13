Khosi Twala recently celebrated her 27th birthday this week, and her fans, known as Khosireigns, celebrated her

South African TV personality Khosi Twala is truly blessed with one of the most giving and loyal fans. This week, Twala commemorated her 27th birthday, and she received a special treat from her fans, known as Khosireigns.

Khosi Twala received money from her fans for her 27th birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Khosi Twala showered with money for 27th birthday

Taking to Instagram to show off her gift, Khosi Twala flaunted a cheque valued at R100,000 courtesy of the Khosireigns.

She wrote a cheeky caption for her post saying: "If they say they love you but don’t send you R100K."

Khosi received a bouquet of red and white roses with a cheque and a special letter attached. She also shared the proof of payment made to her account.

Speaking to Briefly News, Khosi Twala spoke about how heartwarming it is for her to have such a loyal community of fans.

"Having such an awesome community of what I now look at as family is very comforting and encouraging. It has opened so many doors and opportunities for me, and I couldn’t be happier."

Mzansi celebrates Khosi Twala

Khosi's Instagram followers wished her a happy birthday, saying she is blessed and it is all because of her work ethic.

thandos4497 said:

"They will never be another MAKHOSAZANE TWALA."

keepingupwithkhositwala shared:

"You are blessed."

susan2.0 added:

"Yasss the book of khosireigns chapter 27 verse 1 says exactly this."

mpholicious2 added:

"It can only be the Reigns."

