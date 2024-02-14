Khosi Twala dazzled social media with her sultry Valentine's Day content, posing in nothing but rose petals

South African celebrities impressed fans with their Valentine's Day posts, with Khosi Twala flaunting her hourglass figure in a two-piece outfit adorned with petals

Fans raved about Khosi's stunning look, praising her as a goddess and showering her with compliments on Instagram

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala set social media on fire with her saucy Valentine's Day content. The reality television star shared pictures rocking nothing but rose petals to mark the special day.

Khosi Twala showed off her stunning figure in Valentine's Day pictures. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala stuns in hot Valentine's Day pics

South African celebrities did not disappoint with their Valentine's Day content this year. Many painted timelines red with heartwarming messages for their significant others, while some showed off their creative sides with stunning pictures.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the King of the Khosireigns Khosi Twala shared pictures that turned heads on the timeline. The star flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a stunning two-piece outfit decorated with red rose petals. She captioned the post:

"@lm_florals_sa said you’re worth a million petals happy Valentine’s Day my lovies "

Fans can't get enough of Khosi Twala's post

As expected, social media users went crazy after taking a look at Khosi Twala's stunning pictures. Many admitted that the star nailed the look.

@queency_blog said:

"Body of a goddess "

@everythingkhosi commented:

"Too much stew, too much juice."

@yvonne.godswill added:

"Happy Valentines babygirl "

@tokologo_maps noted:

"Khosi Freaking hot Twala!!! "

@peegamillicent said:

"Hot as ever It can only be our MotherKing Khosi"

@anidino_makhosazane commented:

"Twala . Gosh, so hot . Happy valentine's day my babe gal "

@liyana_mbatha said:

"God knew exactly what He was doing creating such Goddess You are Fire."

