Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana radiated couple goals with their latest picture

They wore similar outfits; both wore denim jeans, with Khuli wearing a denim jacket and Lamiez wearing a leather jacket

The celebrity couple had netizens amazed, and many lauded them for their fashion sense

A couple that slays together stays together. The Morules served couple goals with their street fashion.

Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, dripped in fashion on their latest outing. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana and wifey Lamiez define couple goals

Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, are known for their fashion sense. The couple recently took to the streets and turned heads in streetwear.

They radiated couple goals with their similar outfits. They both wore denim jeans, with Khuli wearing a denim jacket and a tee, whereas his wifey Lamiez wore a leather jacket, and they matched it up with smart casual platform shoes.

The picture was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Lamiez Holworthy x Khuli Chana."

Mzansi weighs in on the Morules fashion

One of Mzansi's much-loved celebrity couples had netizens amazed, and many lauded them for their fashion sense.

The couple always serves couple goals when they do things together. Previously, they went out clubbing together and stole the spotlight with their dance moves vibing to Hamba Wena.

The couple has two children. Nia Lefika is from Khuli's previous relationship, and he and DJ Lamiez Holworthy welcomed their son last year.

Not everyone loved their picture, and they were not afraid to voice it out.

@MalekTrendz said:

"They look good together."

@Maloyza3 asked:

"Where did they get those names?"

@TheGeopol joked:

"Jada and Will Smith vibes."

Lamiez and Khuli Chana share content from son's christening

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, recently celebrated their son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's christening.

Baby Leano's baptism celebration was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala. Lamiez gushed about raising Leano with faith.

"And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule surrounded by so much love."

