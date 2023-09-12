Social media users took the opportunity to celebrate a bunch of South Africa's love birds in the entertainment industry

The shortlist included four of the most drama-free married celebrities who are minding their business and always finding new ways to love each other

Some people were not satisfied with the list, requesting that more of their favourites be added to the list

Social media users used the Langas, Morules and the Madidas as the epitome of friendships being a foundation of good marriages. Images: @dineomoeketsi, @lamiez_holworthy, @nandi_madida

September marks not only the end of the freezing weather in Mzansi but Heritage Month also clocks in wedding season, where lovers celebrate their unions.

Tweeps celebrate 4 of their favourite couples online

The wedding season fever caught a Twitter, now known as X app, user @therealxolo, who chose four of his favs and captioned the tweet:

"When you are dating your best friend."

In the post, @therealxolo featured rapper Solo Langa and his wife, former The Queen actress Dineo Langa; DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her music producer husband, Kuli Chana; thespians and short-film producers Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, Stephenie Ndlovu and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini and his TV personality wife Nandi Madida.

Check out the post below:

Social media users join in sharing the love

His post found the netizens in good spirits as there was only love to share. Some pointed out that the list is short and motioned for additions like Dr. Musa and his wife, Liesel Laurie.

@IamEmmanie_H pleaded:

"If I am the crocodile, God send me to my river mtase."

@Ndi_lekker could only hope:

"Seems nice to be in love."

@VinDollar016 approved:

"I love this content."

@TinieSpecialKid took notes:

"First step: Get a male best friend."

@M2shini protested:

"Y'all forget that we all don't have this kind of money, but got true love for our partners."

@Roadmanshaqq noticed:

"And all of them are so unconventional yet they find a way to make it work."

@SavageMaveriick said:

"Love to see these kinds of compatibilities."

