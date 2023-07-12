Celebrity couple of Netflix's Homewrecker chat about an acting break that saved their marriage

The Moseses were defining what intim*cy meant for their marriage in a relationship podcast

Howza and Salamina have captured the hearts of their fans, who believe they have the most authentic relationship in the industry

Child star and rapper couple, Salamina and Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese have explained why we have missed them on our screens.

Salamina and Howza Mosese talk about steamy TV roles and how they affected their marriage. Images: @salaminamosese, @howza_sa

Howza and Salamina define emotional closeness in marriage

The love birds were invited to an episode of a YouTube podcast, Defining. The channel allows couples to define what love means in their relationships.

The Moseses were the recent guests in the show, and they got to chat about how romantic on-screen characters affected their marriage, TshisaLIVE reported.

The Mosese couple quit acting to fix their marriage

It is undeniable how close and in love this private couple is. Their devotion to each other made the Scandal! actor and Soul Buddyz star walk away from acting for a while to address the issue of romantic roles:

“We went through a period where we both stopped acting because we didn’t want to have acting jobs that required us to have on-screen relationships and after that period, it was our healing time and a time to find ourselves in the relationship."

This is how the chat went about:

Here is some of the feedback following the episode from their followers:

@liso_lethu3502 noted:

"Salamina is amazing at articulating herself and her emotions. She's a very intelligent woman, this was beautiful to watch."

@MsMousy82 declared:

"This couple is legit GOALS! You can tell that their "communication intelligence" is up there."

@Tam974eva said:

"It is so nice to see a couple that includes spiritual intimacy in their love. "Spiritual intimacy can build emotional intimacy" is a beautiful concept."

@_molebogeng6281 was not satisfied:

"Aowa they should be back to 'Defining' for a 2-hour segment. 15 years is a long time. May God continue to bless their union."

@nthabisengmakola9964 felt inspired:

"It's him sipping his water when his wife advised him to. Their love is so pure. They inspire me and I hope to be in a union as loving and connected as this one."

@nomfundoqwabe6080 said:

"I love this couple, they are very humble. And honestly, I've learnt a lot from this episode."

The Moseses show their love for each other on Instagram

The producers of the nail-biting Netflix chart-topping hit Homewrecker live a humble life but never miss an opportunity to show their love to the world.

Howza loves his wife loud with sweet Instagram posts on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries:

His sweet wife does the same:

