A video of s woman dancing in a beautiful living room area has been doing the rounds on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the woman reveals that she owns the house thanks to a man and her body

Many netizens responded to the video with banter, while others asked her for tips on how to secure such opportunities

A woman caused a stir online when she shared how she acquired her double-storey house.

Young woman discloses that she owns a big house thanks to a man

In a video posted on TikTok by @butterbabes_rsa a woman is seen dancing in a spacious and beautiful lounge area.

In the post, she revealed that she owns the house because of a man. She went on to add that nothing in life comes easy but her body made it happen.

The young woman did also add a disclaimer that she has daddy issues.

Although she didn't say it in so many words, @butterbabes_rsa's post indicates that it was thanks to her transactional relationship that she is a homeowner.

Unpacking the phenomenon of transactional relationships

According to Phoenix Men's Counselling, a transactional relationship is one that is based on reciprocity and needs. In a transactional relationship, both parties expect to receive something in return for their investment. These relationships are not based on the idea that you should give without expecting anything in return.

There are many other examples of transactional relationships, such as friends with benefits, a 'hobosexual' relationship (i.e. being in a relationship so that you have a place to stay versus having your own place), arranged marriage, housemates and more, News24 explains.

South African netizens react to the video with sarcasm and banter

Thulisile Lukhele replied:

"My body would never I'm built like ntate. I'm a father."

Okuhle said:

"You gained a follower just because you are honest ."

hhmastqanfy commented:

"Lapho eyami ayingitholeli neKFC."

queenkhonae replied:

"Eyami ingitholele I lift from work to home ."

Mrs me replied:

"My body got me a car and a house."

Gugu_Lethu commented:

"As long as its in your name babe, congratulations!!!"

Mamethe skosana said:

"Teach us your ways ooh great master."

