One SA woman revealed on TikTok that she built her mother a house with her NSFAS allowance

The proud young lady posted a montage that showed how the modest home turned into a beautiful mansion

SA people expressed their disbelief in the comments section that the meagre money from NSFAS funded the big project

A woman @ndamulelo98 renovated her mother's humble home into a modern house. The woman said the building costs were covered by her NSFAS allowance and Mzansi people found that hard to believe.

SA student posts renovated house funded by NSFAS and TikTok video goes viral

The proud young lady posted a montage of the renovated home and the video gathered over 800 000 views on TikTok. A lot of TikTokkers claimed the woman was lying in the comments section. People said the amount of money NSFAS gives to students is not enough to build a big house like hers. Some encouraged the young lady to be truthful and not mislead the masses.

Watch the TikTok video of the house transformation below:

@premot13 asked:

"Is not make sure, wena uthola u NSFAS wabantu abangakhi?"

@basenote35 posted:

"I think she meant she went to school with NSFAS money then got a job and built a house for her mom."

@georgemmaphutinkoana wrote:

"NSFAS will never cover even a roof."

@mapulalinda shared:

"Congratulations sisi but don't lie about NSFAS money."

@samkarr67 added:

"Guys even if she’s lying about NSAFS but the remaining part is wakhile indlu that’s more important."

@dennismayer01 mentioned:

"Unless there's a blesser ko Varsity."

@zwidequeen stated:

"People forget that English is not our mother also they must learn to read between the lines. She got a job after studying."

@user6128346352873 suggested:

"Good job but no tell the truth."

