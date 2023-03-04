One beautiful lady is making the most of her shack and turned it into a homely looking space she could be proud of

The woman showed off her kitchen, beautiful bedrooms, living room, and more

Many people loved that the woman was able to make the most of her small place

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An innovative woman has shown how she creatively turned her small shack into a lovely home.

The lady's lovely shack caught attention online. Image: Caroline Skosana.

Source: Facebook

The creative lady’s bedrooms looked luxurious, with her kitchen area and living room super neat.

Facebook user, Caroline Skosana, shared her photos on a popular interactive group where peeps post their homes and ask for tips to improve their spaces.

The lady’s post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“First time posting my shack.”

Here is a pic from the post, shared on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ page:

People loved the woman’s shack

The lady’s shack caught the attention of many people who could not help but compliment her style.

Briefly News compiled some engaging reactions:

Bianca Love said:

“Very impressive! Keep it up but do extend.”

Sequency Mada added:

“Beautiful, neat, and simple. Well done.”

Molatelo Mphago could not believe their eyes:

“Beautiful. What a home!”

Thabani Moyo wrote:

“Amazing, neat, and beautiful.”

Hardley Khumalo was impressed:

“Well done, very impressive.”

Mahmooda Everts Khondker complimented the cleanliness of the place:

“It is so beautiful and clean.”

Zanele Dudu Mathebula noted:

“I am sure you have peace of mind. Your home looks beautiful.”

Aisha Smith commented:

“Everything in its place. Very nice. Don’t matter where you live, you have class.”

Lady posts pics of shack she’s rebuilding after fire, peeps encourage her: “One step at a time”

In a related story by Briefly News, one woman whose shack recently burnt down posted pictures of her place, which is still in recovery, on social media.

The lady’s place looked neat and it seemed as though she tried transforming her humble abode into a home she could be proud of.

Many social media users encouraged the young woman and noted that she is blessed to have a roof over her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News