One woman whose shack recently burnt down has posted pictures of her place, which is still in recovery, on social media

The lady’s place looked neat and it seemed as though she tried transforming her humble abode into a home she could be proud of

Many social media users encouraged the young woman and noted that she is blessed to have a roof over her head

One lovely lady posted snaps of her shack after it recently burnt, with the space still recovering.

The woman's shack recently burnt down. Image: Memori Selabaledi.

Source: Facebook

The grateful woman shared the pictures of her place on a widely popular interactive Facebook group.

Memori Selabaledi posted her pics on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ page and captioned her post:

“First time posting. My shack was burnt, still recovering. Hope I will be building a room [by the] end of this year.”

Netizens wish woman well for her home

Many netizens noticed the lady’s efforts to make her home pretty, with others noting that she should take the renovations one step at a time.

Here are some top reactions:

Patricia Nayeja said:

“You have a roof over you, that’s all that matters. May your wishes be granted.”

Tumisang Claribell Nare left her a kind comment:

“You will recover, sisi. May God bless you.”

Paidamoyo Nyagoro wrote:

“I like the kitchen. The display is good.”

Brettie Chidzvete wrote:

“Your space is not fancy, but I can see some cleanliness in it. Keep it up. Your place is clean.”

Zwonaka Mudau Nemutshea commented:

“One step at a time darling. One room at a time. What you can try and do now is to get the liquid polish that is sold on the streets and use it on your floor. It's very easy to apply and maintain.”

