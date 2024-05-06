A TikTok video by a teacher named Nokwazi Mthethwa went viral for showcasing her care for her students

In the clip, Nokwazi dishes up a meal for her pupils during break time, creating a makeshift soup kitchen

Many online praised her for going above and beyond her teaching duties to ensure her students had enough to eat

A teacher went out of her way to make sure her pupils had enough to eat during break. Image: @nokwazimthethwa

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video captured a young teacher's selfless act toward her young pupils.

Teacher feeds school children

Going above and beyond her duty of teaching, a video by Nokwazi Mthethwa shows her ensuring her little one gets a good and nourishing meal.

The clip shows Nokwazi dishing up food for her pupils during break time in a soup-kitchen setup, with a school girl helping her on the side with dishing up the stew.

"Ngyabathanda with all my heart❤️ (I love them with all my heart)," Nokwazi said in her caption.

Mzansi praises the caring teacher

Many netizens were touched by the teacher's post and applauded her for being so caring and attentive to the children's needs even outside the classroom.

Bongani Cele said:

"Ubuso obuhle nenhliziyo enhle (A beautiful face and a beautiful heart)."

. commented:

"My mother was this kind of teacher. If she asked kids to come to school on a Saturday or Sunday, she would cook for them. As a result, she produced the best matric results in the district for her subject."

Rami Manamela replied:

"The reason I want to be a teacher with all my heart. I love kids with everything in me❤️."

Ngwana Mampho ale mong fela❤️ commented:

"Usisi omdala is so serious in her job❤️❤️❤️."

ZamaNtungwa1989 replied:

"Thina sasifundiswa abanye othisha. Ngiyakuthanda yaz (We had a different kind of teachers. I love you hey)."

Ndabankulu Dumakude commented:

"Waze wamuhle miss wezngane ❤️ (You are pretty teacher of the children)."

Khalipha Magoso responded:

"You create the best memories for children ."

Gabigabi Olwethuthan said:

"And khona abahamba bengadlile baphinde babuye eskolen bengadli. uJehova aze akbusise kaningi sis syabonga ❤️❤️ (And you'll find that some children leave for school without a meal and return to school on an empty stomach. May Jehovah bless you sisi, thank you)."

Teacher wears torn socks to make learners feel included

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi teacher took to social media to share how her learners inspired her after noticing a number of them wearing torn socks to school.

A video posted on TikTok by @lerato_lerata shows her and her learners twiddling their toes and feet before the camera as they show their torn socks.

According to the post, @lerato_lerata was also moved to wear torn stockings to make all the learners feel included and not feel embarrassed about their challenges.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News