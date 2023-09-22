A dedicated South African teacher shared a post about how she feeds pupils breakfast before school starts

The TikTok video shows the teacher's generosity and care for her students, which struck a chord with many

Maznsi netizens praised the teacher for her kindness and commitment to her students' well-being

It is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one South African teacher is ensuring her pupils get all their needed nutrients before starting their school day.

A TikTok video shows a teacher ensuring that her pupils have breakfast before school starts. Images: @lerato_lerata/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Teacher prepares breakfast for her pupils

TikTokker and teacher @lerato_lerata posted a video showing how she brings milk, sugar and cereal for her learners to eat in the morning.

The footage shows the children lining up with bowls to get their helping of breakfast.

She captioned the video:

"I am here to change the life of a black child and to ensure that I bring joy to their lives. May God help me continue to make me happy," the dedicated teacher wrote.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Netizens left in awe of teacher's generosity

@lerato_lerata not only ensures her children are fed, but her classroom is a haven for her students, where they feel loved and supported.

The caring teacher's gesture moved many South Africans, who responded positively, commending her on her kindness.

User1243034153490 commented:

"Good job, sthandwa siyabonga."

KeoNOLO3 wrote:

"How can I assist you to continue this beautiful work that you do."

Lurve_mitchie said:

"Unkulunkulu akubusise futhi akwandisele ."

Thully_Thulls Zondo-Mhlanga wrote:

"Thank you teacher for such amazing work ngoba siyahluleka singabazali ngesimo esibhekana nazo inkosi ikubusise."

ΣΔΩΡΞΨΛ replied:

"Asbonge izingane zizofunda zisuthi."

Phindy maVilane Mahlangu commented:

"Syabonga ma'am kakhulu ."

Nkazimulo_Hlehle replied:

"Sad part: some schools get breakfast, but teachers take them to their homes instead. Thank you teacher."

