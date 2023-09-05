A video of a teacher and her learners rocking torn socks in class has gone viral on social media

The teacher revealed that she decided to wear torn stockings herself to make them feel included and not embarrassed

The post touched and inspired many South African netizens who praised the teacher for her loving nature

A Mzansi teacher took to social media to share how she was inspired by her learners after noticing a number of them wearing torn socks to school.

A teacher wore torn socks in support of her learners. Image: @lerato_lerata/TikTok

Teacher goes the extra mile to make all learners feel included

A video posted on TikTok by @lerato_lerata shows her and her learners twiddling their toes and feet before the camera as they show their torn socks.

According to the post, @lerato_lerata was moved to also wear torn stockings to make all the learners feel included and not feel embarrassed about their challenges.

"It takes a BIG heart to help shape young minds♥️," the teacher wrote.

By showing that it is okay to wear torn socks, she is helping to break down the stigma associated with poverty and financial hardship. This can help to create a more supportive and accepting environment for all learners.

Mzansi commends teacher on her positive impact on learners

Many netizens expressed a heartfelt appreciation for the woman's gesture, commending her on working so well with the children she teaches.

MIKE THE GOALKEEPER replied:

"Ama2000 teacher's are lovely."

Mrs Mukwevho commented:

"I love this now imagine a child coming back from school are Mama I no longer want my new socks ."

Brian B said:

"That's how we inspire kids so that they don't feel like they are suffering."

Bino commented:

"These kids will never forget you."

khosi wrote:

"❤❤The bullying in our kids schools have no place anymore ."

riahriley replied:

"Imagine my baby telling me that the teacher said we must wear old torn socks I would call you same time."

TikTok video of playful teacher playing jump rope with pupils goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a teacher left South Africans in awe of his playful spirit after sharing a video of him bonding with his pupils over a game of jump rope.

A video posted by @stebana_172 shows him jumping rope with impressive skill, with his pupils watching him closely.

"Learners of today are very lucky to have teachers like us," the teacher captioned the post.

