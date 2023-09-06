A dedicated teacher is making a significant impact by empowering students with matric certificate solutions and valuable educational insights

The educator discovered that there was a need to inform and educate the younger generations and she does it via TikTok videos

Speaking to Briefly News, Asisipho Mbingeleli says she knew that posting her clips on social media would help the youth

An educator from Johannesburg has taken to social media to share tips on how to study and how to get into universities across the country. Images: @asisipho_mbi/TikTok.

A South African teacher is making a positive impact by helping those who have lost or damaged their matric certificates.

Teacher plugs TikTokkers

Asisipho Mbingeleli shared a clip providing information to people who need help with the reissuing of their matric certificates or to get them reprinted. The teacher is known for sharing valuable information on ways to improve your grades and how to enter universities and portals where you can get past papers to prepare for the exams.

With seven years of teaching experience, she noticed a common problem was that students often struggle to study effectively and prepare for exams.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she said:

"We assume that learners know how to study and what to do in preparation for exams, but most end up getting overwhelmed and not getting the marks they desire. Others would fully understand the content in class but struggle to pin it down during tests.

"My videos have definitely helped students manage their studies and plan for the future. My content is also based on spreading information to high school learners, info that they need to know regarding university admission requirements and opening and closing dates together with application fees involved.

"I believe most high school students are on TikTok, so why not spread this information on the very same platform that they enjoy?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is keen to learn

The online tutor has chosen an innovative approach using TikTok as her platform. Recognising that most high school students are active on this platform, she aims to reach them where they spend their time.

People from across the country flooded the comment section with questions:

@Mc_Man asked:

"A friend passed matric in 2017 but his names were written incorrectly. The issue is still not resolved by the Department of Education Eastern Cape."

@phumlani_dlamini shared:

"I want it but with good marks."

@KG praised:

"Thank you for the information!"

Maths teacher goes viral

