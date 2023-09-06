A curvy South African maths literacy teacher has gone viral for her fun and engaging teaching style

The video has been praised by netizens for its positive representation of plus-size women and for the teacher's ability to make maths fun

Some netizens have commented that they would be more likely to learn maths if they had a teacher like her

A video of a playful and curvy South African maths literacy teacher has gone viral on social media.

TikTok video shows teacher giving lesson on maths lit

The footage posted on TikTok shows the curvy lady teaching a maths literacy lesson in a fun and engaging way.

Mathematics Literacy focuses on calculating budgets and investments, interpreting statistics, working out loan prepayments and interest, and calculating income tax and other commonplace matters related to figures, Crawford International reports.

Learners are more likely to learn and be engaged in class if they feel comfortable and connected with their teacher. A social teacher is more likely to be able to build these relationships by being approachable, friendly, and understanding.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react the to video with positive comments

The video has been praised by many netizens for its positive representation of plus-size women. Many SA men couldn't help but gush over her beauty and physique.

The teacher has also been praised for her teaching skills and her ability to make maths fun.

Phila84 said:

"Umunt wayengek ayiphase imaths la umiss onjena ."

MusaDube (NQENANI) replied:

"Kuyisono ukuba muhle umekahle uwuThisha, Glory to Jesus."

Nondu Ka Mnqobi❤️✌️ commented:

"Waze wama kahle ."

Kingshamen. responded:

"Kazi nanikuphi sifundiswa izalukazi ."

Nonjabulo M wrote:

"Othisha bensuku zokugcina ❤️."

