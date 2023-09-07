A South African woman posted a video on TikTok showing how she hides extra meat on her plate from the rest of her family

Many South Africans found the video amusing and joked about how much trouble the woman went through to get more meat

Some entertained netizens also commented that they could relate to the woman's hunger for meat

Meat is an important part of many African diets. A Mzansi woman took to social media to show how she gets away with dishing up extra meat for herself without the rest of her family noticing.

A woman showed how she hides meat under her pap. Image: @ndlovukazi_rato/TikTok

Source: TikTok

SA woman shares meat-hiding trick on TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Lerato Tintswalo (@ndlovukazi_rato) shows the woman's plate of food as she lifts up her pap to reveal a piece of meat hidden under it.

Lol, the things people do for good food.

Amused South Africans react to the video with humour

Many Mzansi netizens were amused by the video and joked about how much trouble the lady went through to have some meat.

Na-lady Graham replied:

"This is the greed they talk about in the Bible ."

xalati commented:

"Because why not? I cooked so I deserve many pieces for my hardwork ."

user22807700040331 commented:

"Weee ngeke ngipheka bese ngiphume nge ndlala."

Precious nonhle wrote:

"This was me until I realised that I was the only one in the house with a big stomach ."

unathi citwa responded:

" Skohlakali."

Hlengiwe Sithole said:

"Eyi Wena skhohlakali."

kay replied:

"My mother once asked why my drumstick had so many bones ."

