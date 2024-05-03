A Tshwane University of Technology bubbly lecturer made the learning environment more fun

The educator let loose and danced in front of her learners, doing the popular Tshwala bam dance

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the woman is trying to be accessible to her students

A Tshwane University of Technology educator showed off her dance moves during class. Images: @thobileseema/ TikTok, @nicoletaionescu/ Getty Images

A TikTok video of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) lecturer dancing in front of the class has grabbed Mzansi's attention.

In the clip uploaded by @thobileseema, the students are in the lecture hall. Their educator is standing in front of them and bursts into a dance, showing off her moves. The learners also joined and hyped her up.

The woman performed the popular Tshwala bam dance, which has been very difficult for many. She was no exception. She also butchered the dance, but it was her vibe that caught the attention of netizens. The TikTokker crowd crowned the woman the coolest lecturer in the university.

"TUT's most coolest lecturer."

Lecturer adorably dances in front of class

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users loved the lecturer's vibes

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users applauding the lecturer for making the learning environment fun. Some threw jokes here and there, feeling envious.

@Maruane Mahlare joked:

"Until they audit your year mark to qualify for semester exam ."

@PHILLIP GIVER commented:

"She came to our restaurant on weekend."

@Carly said:

"And you would find she’s like 25 years youngsters are making big moves❤️..back in the days we didn’t experience this ❤️."

@nomphikelelo_chokoe stanned:

"She’s the best honestly ."

@gosiame. said:

"I would never miss her classes."

Siya Nomtshongwana adored:

"I love how's she trying to be accessible to her students."

Student dances in front of class for being late

