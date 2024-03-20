One educator at the North-West University turned the learning environment into a more fun one

The lecturer danced to one of Makhadzi's songs and challenged one student to a dance-off

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the man for making the space more enjoyable

NWU lecturer sparked a dance-off during class. Images: @shadrack_maake/ TikTok, @Maskot/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A North-West University (NWU) lecturer made learning fun when he showed off his dance moves mid-class. The man was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @shadrack_maake, the educator is in a lecture hall full of students. He danced to upbeat music mid-lessons, making the environment more friendly and enjoyable for everyone.

He randomly called one of the students, challenging them to a dance-off. The educator continued doing his thing and gave a chance to the student, who surprisingly stunned everyone in the hall with their stunning moves.

Lecturer sparks dance-off in class

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the lecturer vibes

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users loving how the man made the learning environment a fun one.

@LeratoTukakgomo commented:

"Dr John is an amazing person, he has an initiative called thusa ngwanageno he collects donations in his graduation regalia and helps students pay for."

@OriN felt envious:

"I belong here not Wits when are the applications opening ."

@Lethuxolo Lumko Hlophe stanned:

"Prof Molepo is the best, NWU really gained an amazing Prof."

@moshiloabridget laughed:

"I’d never miss class."

@Hazel_M said:

"It's funny because we had cardio immediately after you guys and I was wondering what is Makhadzi song doing on the screen ."

Student dance in front of class for being late

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who was asked to dance in front of the class for being late.

@andilexkzxkz took to his TikTok account to share the hilarious moment. In the clip, he stands in front of the class while the lecturer is busy with other things. Out of all dances, the TikTok user chose to do the Mzala dance challenge. This is a dance that has proven to be very tricky for many.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News