This TikTok video showcases a university student's hilariously over-cartooned cartoon of a lecturer during class

The video zooms in on the impressive cartoon and the lecturer, showing the funny resemblance

South Africans were left in stitches by the comical sound effects and the cartoon of the lecturer

In a recent TikTok video, a fellow student captured a funny cartoon another student drew of the lecturer instead of taking notes.

This video had people laughing as almost every university student has caught themselves doodling during class.

Source: TikTok

The video focuses on a cartoon a student had drawn, exaggerating the features of their lecturer in a comically exaggerated style.

Student draws a funny cartoon of the lecturer

The TikTok video, shared by @its.simply_josiah_, opens with a close-up of the student's notebook, displaying the funny cartoon of the lecturer. The cartoonish depiction showcases oversized features and humorous details, portraying the lecturer exaggeratedly and whimsically.

The video then zooms out, revealing the real-life lecturer standing and addressing his class, completely unaware of the artistic masterpiece. As the camera pans between the cartoon and the lecturer, the contrast between the exaggerated drawing and the actual person leaves viewers in stitches.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the university student's art

South African people were torn by the video and funny cartoon. The unexpected and playful nature of the video resonated with many, showcasing the creative and humorous side of university life.

Read some of the comments:

Dimpho September shared:

“People who cartoons are academic weapons, don’t be fooled ”

Refiloe joked:

“Next thing he gets 90% on that module ”

Lethinjabulo'Shivambu dropped facts:

“Apparently, there are people who learn through drawing like they will recall everything.”

Kgali.M said:

“My problem is I’d start laughing”

Valry.M laughed:

“He’s in the wrong class this one ”

