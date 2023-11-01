This TikTok video showcases an elephant hilariously pushing over a border fence with not a care in the world

The gigantic elephant, accompanied by its partner, crosses from Botswana to South Africa

Viewers amusedly dub the duo the 'no passport gang' while laughing at how effortless this was

A recent TikTok video captured a comical and unexpected moment as an elephant in Botswana was filmed pushing over a border fence, allowing it and its partner to cross into South Africa.

These elephants skipping the Botswana border into South Africa had people laughing. Image: @theo.van.der.walt and Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Elephants are majestic land beasts that we are blessed to have roaming our beautiful African continent.

Elephants cross border from Botswana into South Africa

The footage, shared by user @theo.van.der.walt, quickly went viral, leaving viewers in stitches over the elephants' 'no passport gang' manoeuvre.

The video shows the elephant using its trunk and head to nudge the fence, eventually causing it to collapse, creating a path for both the elephant and its companion to casually stroll into South Africa.

Take a look at these rebels:

Mzansi citizens laugh at the illegal immigrants

While the video sparked amusement and entertained viewers, it also served as a gentle reminder of the natural world's unfettered existence, sometimes blending boundaries in its own way, outside the confines of human constructs like fences and borders. People were also impressed with how smart the elephant was to check the fence.

Read some of the comments:

Tshibokoto joked:

“It wanted to celebrate Springbok victory”

Kn0cksMan was impressed:

“They actually tested with their trunks whether it's electric or not!dope bulls”

DaRealZuma✅️ loves it:

“I have no problem with them doing this”

mbo7651 said:

“What a smart creature, it first checked if the fence was electrifying!!!”

Guardian joked:

“Customs, please check them out ”

