A couple of men from Mzansi found themselves facing an elephant while enjoying a swim at a lodge

The gents were trying to remove a baby elephant when its mother launched herself at them in an attempt to rescue her calf

Netizens were entertained by how one of the fellows shouted 'voetsek' while trying to escape

Two South Africans ran after an elephant charged at them in a pool.

Source: TikTok

An elephant in Zimbabwe charged into a pool at two men trying to save her baby. The men saw their lives flashing before their eyes and fled the comfort of the swimming pool.

Netizens understood why the mother did it and could not help but laugh when one of the men shouted 'voetsek' to the elephant.

Men yell 'voetsek' as elephant jumps into the pool

@limpopo.vet.safar posted the hilarious video on TikTok of the elephant fetching her calf from the pool she wandered into. The clip begins with two men trying to steer the calf out of the water. Their attempt fails dramatically as the mother elephant turns around and charges into the pool.

The gents try to splash water in the elephant's direction, quickly realising it's not working, rush to jump out of the pool. One of them shouts 'voetsek!' to the elephant as it barely misses him with its great trunk. Luckily, the men escaped unharmed, leaving the elephant in the pool. The elephant then relieves itself in the water, and the men return with backup to help them chase the elephant away.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at men's reactions

Netizens laughed their lungs out in the comment section and made fun of the men's futile attempts to get the calf out of the water.

Markene Espatch said:

“It’s the voetsek for me.”

Scarfacemix remarked:

“I would have left the first time the little one jumped into the pool.”

Tshepang L Phefo wrote:

“That was an awesome adventure, bro. Vacations must come with such stories to tell. That was dangerous, though.”

Jaywilder1 added:

“That voetsek was personal.”

Louina Ackerman had questions.

“A swimming pool in the wild? They’re asking for trouble.”

Hlumani Manana laughed.

“Nothing says South African like that voetsek.”

