An amazing video has captured a heartwarming moment when an elephant gestured a 'thank you'

The mammal was part of a herd that was allowed by cars that stopped for them to cross the street

Netizens have been unable to keep their comments to themselves after watching the video

A herd of elephants has warmed the hearts of many after a moment was recorded in a video many would have doubted if it was not recorded and shared.

In the footage that has gone viral and heaped massive reactions on social media and Facebook, in particular, the entire herd of elephants were allowed by oncoming cars to cross the road.

When they were almost done, a huge-looking one that was at the back like the leader stopped for a moment and raised its trunk in a gesture that appeared exactly as though it said 'thank you' to everyone.

How netizens are reacting to the video

It is no surprise that after watching the heartwarming video, netizens rushed into the comment section with their thoughts.

RoseMarie Urban, for instance, indicated:

They r so beautiful. They r so smart how they keep the babies in the middle. And the way the last elephant so big so beautiful stops and shakes his trunk 2 say thank U. Brought tears 2 my eyes. Gorgeous and Smart. Love them!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Joseph Carbonero commented:

Do elephants have alphas or leaders of the pack? If so, that one is definitely it. Also looks like the largest of the pack

Gran Dma stated:

Beautiful!!!! Elephants are incredible smart, value family & have big hearts! Luv elephants & Luv this video!!!!

Hotel guest bitten by venomous snake

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that an unlucky visitor at a Drakensberg hotel had been bitten by a poisonous snake and had to be airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, 2 October.

The Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (Start) received a report that a hotel guest had suffered an unfortunate snake bite and subsequently deployed a rescue team to quickly assist the victim.

Start issued a statement explaining the details of the incident. According to the rescue organisation, upon arriving at the scene, the rescue team discovered that the victim was exhibiting signs of a snake bite, with swelling to the affected area.

