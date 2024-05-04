There has been another delay in the construction of the Nelson Mandela Highway in Mahikeng, North West

Workers have downed tools, and no work has been done on the 4km stretch in over a week as the contractor struggled to finish construction

It's been more than 8 years since the former Premier of the province, Supra Mahumapelo, announced the project, which was launched on Nelson Mandela Day in 2016

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

Delays plague construction on North West's Nelson Mandela Highway. Images: Nenadav Staiji

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST - Residents in Mahikeng, North West, are frustrated as the Nelson Mandela Drive construction faces yet another delay.

Nelson Mandela Drive

According to TimesLIVE, construction workers halted operations for a week as the contractor is struggling to complete the 4km stretch in Mahikeng's centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Residents of Mahikeng in the North West province are frustrated over the lack of urgency in completing the road. The project costs have doubled to about R79 million from the initial R47 million.

Earlier this year, Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi committed to meeting with the contractor responsible for the construction of Nelson Mandela Drive, which is crucial for the province's economy. Maloyi apologised for the delayed refurbishment and maintenance of the road.

Mahikeng road troubles

Nelson Mandela Drive has been described as the busiest road in Mahikeng and an economic transport arterial road, which carries large volumes of traffic, especially during peak hours.

The controversy about this project began when its implementation encountered numerous challenges. According to the project plan, the contractor should be in the third section of the road. It was also reported that the contractor was under-quoted for this project, and a request for a variation order has since been considered.

The road was unveiled to the public on “Mandela Day” in 2016 by the former Premier of the province, Supra Mahumapelo, in Mahikeng. It promised to provide safety and alleviate congestion on one of the busiest roads in the province.

Residents fed up

It has been more than eight years, and the local government is nowhere near completing construction. Residents are calling for more measures to be put in place, and netizens agree with them.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kgomotso Mogodiri shared:

"Always the case; nothing ever gets done to a satisfactory completion. Budget is probably depleted cause the contractor most probably had to pay huge kickbacks."

@Andreas Teeman exclaimed:

"South African tenderpreneurs"

@Buti Moloi said:

"Do away with tenders...what are the duties and responsibilities of the Road and Transport department."

@Tebogo Hlabirwa Mphahlele joked:

"Money for dat road has been chowed in Sandton by da leadership."

@Trader Man expressed:

"This road is a shamble, and the costs will increase to R200m."

North West court orders Bheki Cele to pay R1.5 million

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele had been hit with an R1.5 million bill after the North West High Court ruled in favour of a complainant.

The man sued the South African Police Service for unlawful arrest after they detained him for 202 days without evidence.

The court ruled that his detention was unlawful, and the country was livid that the money would come from taxpayers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News