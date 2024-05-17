Ditebogo Phalane Jr will be buried today in Soshanguve after his brutal murder a few weeks back

Hijackers shot and killed him in cold blood as they were hijacking his father, and he ran out to greet him

Netizens were torn by the little boy's death and mourned the state of crime and having to lose a child at that young age

Mzansi mourned after watching a clip of Ditebogo Phalane's memorial service. Images: @TrueCrimeUpdat/X and Kelvin Murray

SOSHANGUVE – Little Ditebogo Phalane Jr will be laid to rest on Friday, 17 February, weeks after hijackers shot and killed him in cold blood.

SA mourns Ditebogo

@KayaNews shared a video of the funeral processing. His memorial service took place at the Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve. Phalane died after he ran out to greet his father, only to discover that his father was being hijacked. The suspects shot him multiple times, and he died later at a hospital. View the video here.

What you need to know about the Soshanguve shooting

Tshwane's mayor, Cilliers Brink, visited the family of Ditebogo after the shooting incident claimed Ditebogo's life

Lamiez Holworthy pledged to pay for Ditebogo's tombstone and was touched by his death

His family was distraught at how he died and are inconsolable, mourning the loss of so young a life

South Africans were heartbroken

Netizens were devastated by the child's death.

Khetani Chabane said:

"The pain of losing a child is the most devastating thing to ever occur. I'm heartbroken."

MaO said:

"You may be gone, but you'll never be forgotten. Sorry, boy, for this horrendous country we have created for you as your elders."

Ngwato said:

"No parents must bury their kids."

Tat'uRadebe said:

"The kid was robbed of his life before it started."

ABillionairesWife said:

"May God comfort his family. This is just too much."

SAPS arrest 2 suspects in connection to Ditebogo's death

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested two suspects related to Ditebogo's death.

Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni updated the media and said one of the suspects was found not too far from the crime scene with a gun linked to a 2021 hijacking incident.

