A man took to social media to show off what the flooding did to his house, and peeps were touched

The gentleman's clip gained massive attractions online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to voice out their opinions on the subject

The floods in Margate heavily impacted one man's home. The gentleman shared a video on TikTok unveiling all the damages caused by the flood.

A South African man unveiled his home, which was damaged by the flood, in a TikTok video. Image: @nkingazyamlandela

Source: TikTok

Man shows damage caused by flood on his house

A gentleman in the KwaZulu-Natal province was devastated by the flood, which damaged his house and his pretty pricey Mercedes. The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @nkingazyamlandela, shared a video of his terribly damaged home.

As the clip progressed, he showed off his home and unveiled his Mercedes, which was being transported by a tow truck.

The guy's footage touched people and captured the attention of many online users. Within a few hours of its publication, the clip generated over 178 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Take a look at the man's home below:

Mzansi feels for the man

After seeing the video of the gentleman's home, many people felt hurt, and they flocked to the comments section to show him love and support.

MonicaM said:

"I am so sorry my brother."

Khulekani Mabaso added:

"Haaaade ma broe, God is by your side all the way. Trust Him."

Cripple Farm Boy was concerned for the man:

"Sorry Kwenza fethu. What happened?"

To which he responded by saying:

"Thanks Muzi it was the recent floods eMargate."

Philah simply said:

"Sorry bhuti."

Nwabisa njiva commnted:

"Izinja zikhonkhotha ehambayo.... Sorry bhuti."

Nwabisa Radebe said:

"Margate floods. Sabongaa nje ukuvuka siisaphila."

Lady's house left damaged during KZN floods

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman was left shocked after her home got flooded during the recent heavy rainfall that hit KwaZulu Natal this week.

TikTok user @ayurisingh posted a video showing her house left in ruins after a large volume of water damaged her home and furniture.

