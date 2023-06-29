A video of a KZN house flooded with water from heavy rainfall has gone viral on social media

The province experienced widespread showers and thundershowers causing much damage to homes

The footage was posted by the woman who showed the damage to her home, joking that it was her karma for laughing at Titan jokes online

A young woman was left shocked after her home got flooded during the recent heavy rainfall that hit KwaZulu Natal this week.

A woman regretted making fun of the Titan submarine saga when her house got flooded. Image: @ayurisingh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @ayurisingh posted a video showing her house left in ruins after a large volume of water damaged her home and furniture.

According to The Citizen, disaster management teams were placed on high alert on Tuesday as widespread disruptive rain and thundershowers hit the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and eThekwini.

@ayurisingh was still able to poke fun at her raw ordeal, joking that this was her payback for laughing at the Titan submarine jokes that did the rounds online recently.

SABC News reported that a Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, killing all five people on board.

Social media users respond with jokes

The jokes flew in the comments section as netizens responded with banter to the woman's post.

Neo replied:

"At least you have oxygen ."

smiledanie@27 commented:

"under the sea "... Sorry."

said:

"Hope there are no major damage! Stay safe ."

iiiv352 reacted:

"Me laughing again ."

yourwaterdealer responded:

"Nah, we need to have prayers for Durban, every month there's something new."

Anime dealerreplied:

"People made jokes and the universe took that personally ."

Nicol commented:

"Just keep swimming... Just keep swimming."

Expert explains how Titan submersible could have imploded with 5 passengers aboard

In another story, Briefly News reported that the world has been captivated by the Titanic submersible expedition that unfortunately ended in tragedy when the OceanGate Titan imploded in the Atlantic Ocean.

Many have questioned how the vessel carrying five passengers to explore the iconic Titanic wreckage site ended so grimly.

Eric Fusil, associate professor at the University of Adelaide's School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, set out to offer some answers.

